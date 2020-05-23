Trump campaign to fly 'Keep America Great' banners over US beaches on Memorial Day

President Trump Donald John TrumpREAD: The Hill's interview with Anthony Fauci Trump's routing number revealed as press secretary announces he's donating quarterly salary to HHS: report Former White House aide won M contract to supply masks amid pandemic MORE's reelection campaign will fly aerial banners saying "Keep America Great!" over beaches across the country throughout Memorial Day Weekend beginning Saturday.

The campaign will hit eight different U.S. regions, targeting coasts as far south as Galveston, Texas, to New Jersey, according to a press release.

Other locations include Pensacola and Daytona Beach, Fla., Hilton Head and Myrtle Beach S.C., and Virginia Beach, Va., the release added.

"President Trump is boldly leading our country to a better and brighter future," said Tim Murtaugh, the Trump 2020 campaign communications director. "This Memorial Day, Team Trump is reminding Americans that President Trump will never stop working to 'Keep America Great' on their behalf."

News of the overhead banners comes following advice from Deborah Birx, a key member of the White House coronavirus task force who said during a press conference earlier this week that Americans would be able to go out and enjoy Memorial Day Weekend, however they must be cautious and observe social distancing.

"You can go out. You can be outside. You can play golf. You can play tennis with marked balls. You can go to the beaches if you stay six feet apart. But remember that that is your space, and that's a space that you need to protect and ensure that you're social distanced for others," Birx said.

The Hill confirmed Saturday that the Trump campaign is launching a $1 million digital ad highlighting Biden's remarks that African American voters "aint' black" if they are thinking about voting for Trump for president. The former vice president made the remarks Friday during an interview on "The Breakfast Club" with host Charlemagne Tha God.

Biden later apologized for the remarks calling them "cavalier."