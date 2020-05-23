Biden slams Trump in new ad: 'The death toll is still rising.' 'The president is playing golf'

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenOn The Money: Jobless rate exceeds 20 percent in three states | Senate goes on break without passing small business loan fix | Biden pledges to not raise taxes on those making under 0K Trump to attend SpaceX launch in Florida Hillicon Valley: Lawmakers demand answers on Chinese COVID hacks | Biden re-ups criticism of Amazon | House Dem bill seeks to limit microtargeting MORE released a political attack ad against President Trump Donald John TrumpREAD: The Hill's interview with Anthony Fauci Trump's routing number revealed as press secretary announces he's donating quarterly salary to HHS: report Former White House aide won M contract to supply masks amid pandemic MORE Saturday, slamming his decision to play golf on Memorial Day Weekend amid an ever-rising death toll due to the coronavirus in the United States.

The 30-second video shows Trump playing golf at his Virginia club Saturday. The footage is interspersed with what appears to be frontline healthcare workers walking into hospital rooms, administering COVID-19 tests at drive-thrus and interacting with patients on stretchers.

There also appears to be a small red bar graph increasing in size as the number of coronavirus-related deaths hovers close to 100,000.

“The death toll is still rising,” the ad read. “The president is playing golf.'

Nearly 100,000 lives have been lost, and tens of millions are out of work.



Meanwhile, the president spent his day golfing. pic.twitter.com/H1BVNtgVjA — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 24, 2020

As of Saturday afternoon, the U.S. has recorded 1.6 million confirmed cases of the virus and 96,983 deaths from the disease, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

The ad released Saturday night is just the latest push from Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee, framing the president's response to the crisis as inadequate.

Earlier this month, the Biden campaign released an ad accusing the president of mishandling the public health crisis and the economic fallout it caused by failing to implement mitigation measures early on in the outbreak.

“Donald Trump didn’t build a great economy. His failure to lead destroyed one," that ad said.

The Trump campaign has also begun using to ramp up attacks against the former vice president, highlighting what the president's camp says is Biden’s "friendly" stance on China.

At one point the president said China is "desperate" for Biden to win the election.