Biden wins Hawaii primary

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden slams Trump in new ad: 'The death toll is still rising.' 'The president is playing golf' Warren to host high-dollar fundraiser for Biden COVID-19 makes Trump's work with black Americans that much harder MORE won Hawaii's Democratic presidential primary on Saturday in the latest victory on his march toward the party's 2020 nomination.

Biden defeated Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersWarren to host high-dollar fundraiser for Biden Julián Castro to become senior advisor for Voto Latino It's as if a Trump operative infiltrated the Democratic primary process MORE (I-Vt.), who dropped out of the race last month, by a comfortable margin, earning 63 percent of the vote to Sanders's 37 percent, according to The Associated Press. Biden won 16 of the state's delegates and Sanders earned eight.

The 16 delegates now give the former vice president a total of 1,566 to the Democratic Party's convention, according to a tally compiled by the AP. Biden is projected to reach 1,991 delegates, the threshold needed to win the nomination, by June.

Sanders has, meanwhile, has remained on primary ballots in an effort to accrue delegates and influence the party's platform.

Hawaii's primary was conducted on Saturday following a weeks-long delay because of the coronavirus outbreak. The party-run election was held entirely by mail, with just more than 35,000 voters casting ballots.

The win for Biden comes as his 2020 White House bid remains a virtual campaign due to the pandemic. Despite the pause in in-person campaigning, the former vice president has polled ahead of President Trump Donald John TrumpBiden slams Trump in new ad: 'The death toll is still rising.' 'The president is playing golf' Brazil surpasses Russia with second-highest coronavirus case count in the world Trump slams Sessions: 'You had no courage & ruined many lives' MORE in many head-to-head surveys in recent months.

A Fox News survey released last week, for example, showed Biden with an 8-point advantage over Trump nationally and a 13-point lead among independents. A Real Clear Politics average of polling also shows the former vice president leading Trump by 5.5 percentage points.