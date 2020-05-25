Poll: Biden leads Trump by 5 points in Minnesota

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump retweets personal attacks on Clinton, Pelosi, Abrams Biden swipes at Trump: 'Presidency is about a lot more than tweeting from your golf cart' How will COVID-19 affect the Hispanic vote come November? MORE, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, leads President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump retweets personal attacks on Clinton, Pelosi, Abrams Biden swipes at Trump: 'Presidency is about a lot more than tweeting from your golf cart' GOP sues California over Newsom's vote-by-mail order MORE by five points in Minnesota, according to a new Star Tribune-MPR News-KARE 11 Minnesota poll.

The survey, which was released on Monday, found that 49 percent of registered Minnesota voters favor Biden in a head-to-head matchup against the president. Forty-four percent said they'd back Trump, while 7 percent said they remained undecided.

The poll indicates that Biden and Trump are in a dead heat among independents, with 42 percent backing Trump and 41 percent the former vice president. Among independent voters, 17 percent said they were undecided.

Nearly 60 percent of women said they'd back Biden, while 54 percent of men said they were for Trump. Voters 50 and above were also more likely to favor Trump than younger respondents.

Minnesota is seen as a competitive state that leans Democratic. While a Republican hasn't carried it since 1972, former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonTrump retweets personal attacks on Clinton, Pelosi, Abrams Biden swipes at Trump: 'Presidency is about a lot more than tweeting from your golf cart' GOP faces internal conflicts on fifth coronavirus bill MORE won Minnesota by just more than 40,000 votes in the 2016 election.

The Minnesota survey also found that a majority of voters in the state disapprove of Trump's performance as president. Just 45 percent said they approved of the job Trump has done in the White House, while 53 percent said they don't.

Biden won the Minnesota Democratic presidential primary on Super Tuesday after Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy KlobucharIt's as if a Trump operative infiltrated the Democratic primary process Congress must fill the leadership void The Hill's 12:30 Report: Trump spotted wearing a face mask MORE (D-Minn.) withdrew from the race and endorsed him.

Recent polls have shown Biden with solid leads over the president in national head-to-head matchups. A survey from Fox News released last week showed Biden leading Trump by 8 points nationally. A RealClearPolitics average of polling also shows the former vice president leading Trump by 5.5 percentage points.

The Star Tribune-MPR News-KARE 11 Minnesota survey was conducted between May 18 and May 20 among a population of 800 registered voters. Its margin of error is 3.5 percent.