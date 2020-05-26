Ocasio-Cortez challenger drops out of GOP primary

A Republican candidate seeking to challenge Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezOcasio-Cortez posts experience getting antibody tested for COVID-19 The continuous whipsawing of climate change policy Budowsky: United Democrats and Biden's New Deal MORE (D-N.Y.) dropped out of the congressional primary race late Monday.

“I am very grateful to the constituents in NY-14 and citizens from across this great nation for their support and words of encouragement,” Scherie Murray, a Jamaican immigrant and businesswoman, said in a statement.

“As long as avowed socialists are legislators, you can rest assured I will use my platform to advocate for the kitchen table issues of the toughest, hardest working New Yorkers. This is not the end for Scherie Murray because I will continue to work hard,” Scherie Murray said,” she added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Murray suspended her campaign just days after she had filed a lawsuit against a contractor for allegedly making errors while tasked with getting signatures on Murray’s behalf.

Her campaign said she faced “hurdles” including “a corrupt political establishment working to silence her.”

“To add insult to injury, the vendor hired to collect qualifying signatures to secure ballot access for the Republican Party nomination in the June 2020 Primary, violated New York State election laws. The vendor was hired in good faith, yet ultimately prevented Murray from qualifying to be on the Republican Primary ballot for the June 2020 Primary,” the campaign said in a statement.

The campaign said it is taking the case to court to ensure “no other candidate is likewise taken advantage of.”

The federal lawsuit alleges among mistakes the vendor used a registered Democrat to be the “subscribing witness” for Murray’s petition, which violates state law that requires the subscribing witness is a Republican in order to get on the GOP primary ballot, The Daily News reported.

Andrew Shannon and Dean Nelson were the consultants hired to assist the campaign, according to The Daily News.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shannon told the newspaper that Murray is striking back with the suit after he sued her a month earlier for breaching the contract.

"Whatever Scherie is doing is a smokescreen for her own shortcomings,” Shannon said. “If she had a competent campaign we wouldn’t be having this conversation.”

John Cummings, a retired New York Police Department officer, remains in the GOP race.

Ocasio-Cortez also faces a handful of Democratic primary challengers, including former CNBC anchor Michelle Caruso-Cabrera.

Ocasio-Cortez defeated longtime incumbent Rep. Joe Crowley Joseph (Joe) CrowleyOcasio-Cortez, Schiff team up to boost youth voter turnout Schumer says he's focused on job when asked about possible Ocasio-Cortez primary challenge Stimulus price tag of .2T falls way short, some experts say MORE (D-N.Y.) in 2018, becoming one of the youngest women elected to Congress. The progressive quickly became a rising star in her party.

The race for New York’s 14th Congressional district, which includes parts of the Bronx and Queens, is ranked solidly Democratic by The Cook Political Report.