Charlotte Democrat: 'No way' for GOP convention to take place as planned

Charlotte City Councilman Larken Egleston (D) on Monday said there’s “no way” the GOP convention scheduled for Aug. 24 can take place as planned and called on President Trump Donald John TrumpMulvaney: 'We've overreacted a little bit' to coronavirus Former CBS News president: Most major cable news outlets 'unrelentingly liberal' in 'fear and loathing' of Trump An old man like me should be made more vulnerable to death by COVID-19 MORE to agree to a scale back of the convention due to the coronavirus outbreak.

"There's no way for the governor at this point to say he could have an arena full of people or that Charlotte could have 50,000 people coming into town for any event, and frankly, I think the only thing you can say definitively is that wouldn't be responsible three months from now," Egleston said in an appearance on CNN's "New Day."

"So if we're going to host this convention, it's going to have to look very different than we thought it was going to, and the president should acknowledge that," he added.

“Mar-a-Lago might be willing to host the convention that has no safety precautions in place, but Charlotte, North Carolina, is not,” says Charlotte councilman Larken Egleston​ about President Trump threatening to pull GOP convention from the city.https://t.co/WUDk3Nt69U pic.twitter.com/uYnnXhKBKa — New Day (@NewDay) May 26, 2020

Over the weekend, Trump threatened to pull the convention from North Carolina if Gov. Roy Cooper (D) did not quickly confirm that it could take place as planned.

The president said the GOP is spending millions of dollars to build out the infrastructure for the convention but that Cooper is “still in shutdown mood and unable to guarantee that by August we will be allowed full attendance in the arena.”

“They must be immediately given an answer by the Governor as to whether or not the space will be allowed to be fully occupied,” Trump wrote. “If not, we will be reluctantly forced to find, with all of the jobs and economic development it brings, another Republican National Convention site. This is not something I want to do.”

Republicans insist that they’re moving ahead with plans to hold an in-person convention in August, despite uncertainty around the pandemic and warnings from public health officials to avoid large gatherings.

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel Ronna Romney McDanielStates push millions of people toward absentee voting amid pandemic RNC rakes in more than million in April The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - Trump taking malaria drug; mayor eyes DC reopening MORE said Monday on "Fox and Friends" that officials from other states have been calling to offer a potential landing spot if the convention is pulled from North Carolina.

"We want to have it in North Carolina,” McDaniel said. “The president loves North Carolina. It’s just the governor, and he’s got to work with us."

The Democrats, meanwhile, have taken steps to scale back their planned convention in Milwaukee on Aug. 17. The final plans have not been set, but the party appears to be preparing to reduce the scope and size of the convention and potentially to take key elements of it online.

"There's a lot of options if he is willing to concede like the Democrats have that health precautions and measures have to be taken for something like this to occur in any form or fashion,” said Egleston.