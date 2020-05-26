Trump campaign taps new deputy campaign manager

President Trump Donald John TrumpMulvaney: 'We've overreacted a little bit' to coronavirus Former CBS News president: Most major cable news outlets 'unrelentingly liberal' in 'fear and loathing' of Trump An old man like me should be made more vulnerable to death by COVID-19 MORE’s reelection campaign on Tuesday promoted Bill Stepien to deputy campaign manager, making the longtime Republican political adviser a top aide to campaign manager Brad Parscale Bradley (Brad) James ParscaleMORE.

The campaign has also promoted Stephanie Alexander, a regional director for the campaign, to chief of staff.

“Bill Stepien and Stephanie Alexander bring decades of experience in political campaigns and also relentless dedication to President Trump and all that he aims to accomplish for the American people,” Parscale said in a statement.

“As we enter the most important stretch of the campaign, it is important to have seasoned and steady people on our leadership team, each with their own strengths, and each with an unwavering focus on victory. Bill and Stephanie are already respected by everyone on Team Trump and I look forward to their assistance as we lead the team toward President Trump’s re-election in November," he added.

Stepien had been acting as senior political adviser to the campaign. Prior to that, Stepien served as the White House political director during Trump’s first two years in office.

Stepien previously served as campaign manager for former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie’s (R) two successful statewide campaigns in the Garden State.

Alexander previously served as battlegrounds state director for the Trump campaign in 2016, when the president turned Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania red for the first time in decades.