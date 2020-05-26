Loeffler runs ad tying Doug Collins to Pelosi, Sanders, Biden

Sen. Kelly Loeffler Kelly LoefflerThe 10 Senate seats most likely to flip The Hill's Campaign Report: Biden seeks to tamp down controversy over remarks about black support Loeffler says she won't drop out of Georgia Senate race after stock trade controversy MORE’s (R-Ga.) Senate campaign is putting six figures behind a new digital ad casting Rep. Doug Collins Douglas (Doug) Allen CollinsThe 10 Senate seats most likely to flip Loeffler says she won't drop out of Georgia Senate race after stock trade controversy Kelly Loeffler's husband donates million to pro-Trump group MORE (R-Ga.) as a "career politician" and linking him to prominent Democrats, as the primary heats up between two Republicans running for Senate in a race that also includes several viable Democratic contenders.

“A typical career politician who says one thing and does another, who opposes term limits, who supported millions for Common Core and millions more for Sanctuary Cities and politically correct restrictions on our Second Amendment Rights,” the narrator in the ad states. “That’s typical politician Doug Collins. Doug Collins is just not who you think he is.”

The ad plays over pictures of former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenThe Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - Americans debate life under COVID-19 risks Biden set to make risky economic argument against Trump Hillicon Valley: Tech companies lead way on WFH forever | States and counties plead for cybersecurity assistance | Trump weighing anti-conservative bias panel MORE, Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersHillicon Valley: Tech companies lead way on WFH forever | States and counties plead for cybersecurity assistance | Trump weighing anti-conservative bias panel Biden wins Hawaii primary Warren to host high-dollar fundraiser for Biden MORE (I-Vt.) and Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiBottom line This week: Surveillance fight sets early test for House's proxy voting Women suffering steeper job losses in COVID-19 economy MORE (D-Calif.). It closes with a picture of Collins embracing former Georgia state house Rep. Stacey Abrams (D-Ga.), who is a top contender to be Biden’s running mate in November.

The ad comes as polls show Loeffler in a tough election fight with Collins and Democrats Matt Lieberman and Raphael Warnock.

A recent Public Opinion Strategies poll found Collins leading the field with 19 percent, followed by Loeffler at 18, Lieberman a 17 and Warnock at 9.

The top two finishers in the primary, regardless of party, will go head-to-head in January if one candidate does not win a majority in November.

Loeffler was appointed to the Senate last year by Gov. Brian Kemp (R) to replace former Sen. Johnny Isakson Johnny IsaksonThe 10 Senate seats most likely to flip Loeffler says she won't drop out of Georgia Senate race after stock trade controversy Kelly Loeffler's husband donates million to pro-Trump group MORE (R), who stepped aside for health reasons.

President Trump Donald John TrumpMulvaney: 'We've overreacted a little bit' to coronavirus Former CBS News president: Most major cable news outlets 'unrelentingly liberal' in 'fear and loathing' of Trump An old man like me should be made more vulnerable to death by COVID-19 MORE had wanted Kemp to appoint Collins to the Senate – a dynamic Collins has sought to exploit in his own attack ads against Loeffler.

In a recent ad, Collins's campaign swiped at Loeffler for donating nearly $1 million to Sen. Mitt Romney Willard (Mitt) Mitt RomneyTrump, GOP go all-in on anti-China strategy Senate panel approves Trump nominee under investigation Pelosi, Democrats press case for mail-in voting amid Trump attacks MORE (R-Utah) when he was the GOP presidential candidate in 2012. Loeffler gave "NOTHING" to Trump’s campaign in 2016, Collins tweeted.

"Loeffler’s big money talks: but it was silent for Donald Trump," Collins said.

New York Stock Exchange CEO Jeff Sprecher, who is married to Loeffler, donated $1 million last month to America First Action, the largest outside group supporting Trump’s reelection.