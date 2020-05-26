Florida governor: We'd 'love' to host GOP convention

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Ronald Dion DeSantisDisney, NBA talking about resuming games near Orlando Nursing homes need increased staffing, not legal immunity The Hill's 12:30 Report: Trump spotted wearing a face mask MORE (R) on Tuesday said that his state would be happy to host the Republican National Convention this summer, making him the latest governor to make the offer after President Trump Donald John TrumpMulvaney: 'We've overreacted a little bit' to coronavirus Former CBS News president: Most major cable news outlets 'unrelentingly liberal' in 'fear and loathing' of Trump An old man like me should be made more vulnerable to death by COVID-19 MORE threatened to pull the convention from North Carolina.

"Florida would love to have the RNC," DeSantis said at a press briefing in Miami. "Heck, I’m a Republican, it would be good for us to have the RNC in terms of the economic impact when you talk about major events like that. So my posture on all this is we should try to get it done as best we can in accordance with whatever safety requirements."

The convention is currently slated to be held in Charlotte, N.C., from Aug. 24-27. However, on Monday, Trump accused the state's Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper of being in a "shutdown mood" amid the coronavirus pandemic, adding that Republicans would find another site for the convention if North Carolina couldn't guarantee full attendance due to social distancing measures.

“Plans are being made by many thousands of enthusiastic Republicans, and others, to head to beautiful North Carolina in August," Trump tweeted on Monday.

“They must be immediately given an answer by the Governor as to whether or not the space will be allowed to be fully occupied. If not, we will be reluctantly forced to find, with all of the jobs and economic development it brings, another Republican National Convention site. This is not something I want to do. Thank you, and I LOVE the people of North Carolina!”

Florida surpassed 52,000 positive coronavirus cases on Tuesday, with a death toll of more than 2,000.

DeSantis addressed the ongoing pandemic in his Tuesday remarks, saying he would want the convention to be held in a safe fashion.

"His government will be talking about the safety restrictions, the president’s government," DeSantis said. "If he’s going to do a convention, obviously he’s going to want to abide by whatever they’re saying. So if we can get that done and do it in a way that’s safe, that would be a huge economic impact for the state of Florida."

DeSantis joins Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, who also offered his state up as a potential convention site in a tweet on Tuesday.

“With world-class facilities, restaurants, hotels, and workforce, Georgia would be honored to safely host the Republican National Convention,” Kemp said. “We hope you will consider the Peach State, @realdonaldtrump!”