Tillis campaign releases first general election TV ad emphasizing 'humble' roots

Sen. Thom Tillis Thomas (Thom) Roland TillisThe 10 Senate seats most likely to flip Hillicon Valley: Lawmakers demand answers on Chinese COVID hacks | Biden re-ups criticism of Amazon | House Dem bill seeks to limit microtargeting Lawmakers ask for briefings on Chinese targeting of coronavirus research MORE (R-N.C.), who is facing one of the toughest reelection campaigns among GOP senators, released his first general election TV ad on Tuesday.

In the 30-second ad, the first-term senator discusses his “humble” roots growing up living “paycheck to paycheck.”

“I grew up with strong parents and humble people in humble places, and I take a little humility to the U.S. Senate, where it’s in short supply,” Tillis says in the ad.

ADVERTISEMENT

“My job is fighting for your job. We will build this economy back, and I’ll remember who needs it the most,” he adds.

The ad is backed by a media buy totaling more than $750,000, the campaign said. It will run statewide on digital platforms and television in the Raleigh, Charlotte, Greensboro, Greenville and Wilmington media markets.

Tillis is facing a tough challenge from Democrat Cal Cunningham. The race for the North Carolina senate seat is ranked a "toss-up" by The Cook Political Report.