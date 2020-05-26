AFL-CIO endorses Biden

The AFL-CIO has endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenThe Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - Americans debate life under COVID-19 risks Biden set to make risky economic argument against Trump Hillicon Valley: Tech companies lead way on WFH forever | States and counties plead for cybersecurity assistance | Trump weighing anti-conservative bias panel MORE (D) for president.

The labor group announced its support following a vote of the organization’s general board, The Washington Post reported on Tuesday. It joins a long list of labor unions that have endorsed Biden.

The organization plans on “playing hard” in battleground states, AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka told the Post, adding that it will urge its members to vote for Biden.

The AFL-CIO, which includes 55 unions and represents 12.5 million workers, endorsed former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonThe Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - Americans debate life under COVID-19 risks The 10 Senate seats most likely to flip Stakes high for Collins in coronavirus relief standoff MORE in June 2016. Trumka plans on mobilizing members for Biden in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Florida and Arizona — states Trump won in 2016 — as well as Minnesota and New Mexico.

“We’ll be educating and mobilizing our members,” Trumka said in the interview. The group will be “talking to them using new methods, to educate them, to get them out to vote, to encourage them to vote by mail.”

The United Steelworkers endorsed the former vice president last week and he also has endorsements from the American Federation of County, State and Municipal Employees, the Amalgamated Transit Union, and the International Association of Firefighters (IAFF), among others.