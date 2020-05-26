Biden changes Twitter, Facebook avatars to him wearing mask

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenThe Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - Americans debate life under COVID-19 risks Biden set to make risky economic argument against Trump Hillicon Valley: Tech companies lead way on WFH forever | States and counties plead for cybersecurity assistance | Trump weighing anti-conservative bias panel MORE changed his Twitter and Facebook avatars to a picture of him wearing a mask as his campaign seeks to contrast his cautious approach to the coronavirus with President Trump Donald John TrumpMulvaney: 'We've overreacted a little bit' to coronavirus Former CBS News president: Most major cable news outlets 'unrelentingly liberal' in 'fear and loathing' of Trump An old man like me should be made more vulnerable to death by COVID-19 MORE’s more lax attitude toward using a personal mask in public.

Wearing masks has emerged as the latest partisan flashpoint during the pandemic, with Trump making a number of appearances without wearing one and a handful of Republican lawmakers in Congress shirking recommendations to do so, while Democratic lawmakers largely don the coverings.

Biden has been quarantining in his Delaware home and wore a mask to a Memorial Day ceremony on Monday in his first public outing in weeks. Biden and his wife put on matching black masks at a local veteran’s memorial in Delaware.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump, who did not wear a mask this week when he laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery, said Tuesday that he found it “unusual” that Biden wore a mask.

"Biden can wear a mask, but he was standing outside with his wife, perfect conditions, perfect weather. They're inside they don't wear masks," Trump said at the White House. "And so I thought it was very unusual that he had it on. But I thought that was fine. I wasn't criticizing him at all. Why would I do a thing like that?"

Guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) encourages people to wear masks or cloth face coverings when they are in public areas and unable to keep six feet of distance from others in an attempt to blunt the coronavirus’s spread.