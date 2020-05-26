Trump campaign accuses Twitter of 'political bias' after it fact-checks president's tweets

President Trump Donald John TrumpMulvaney: 'We've overreacted a little bit' to coronavirus Former CBS News president: Most major cable news outlets 'unrelentingly liberal' in 'fear and loathing' of Trump An old man like me should be made more vulnerable to death by COVID-19 MORE’s reelection campaign accused Twitter of “political bias” after it added fact-checks to two of his tweets regarding mail-in voting in California.

"We always knew that Silicon Valley would pull out all the stops to obstruct and interfere with President Trump getting his message through to voters. Partnering with the biased fake news media 'fact checkers' is only a smoke screen Twitter is using to try to lend their obvious political tactics some false credibility," said Brad Parscale, Trump's campaign manager.

DEVELOPING