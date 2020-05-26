Biden says he hopes to resume campaign events after pandemic restrictions lifted

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenThe Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - Americans debate life under COVID-19 risks Biden set to make risky economic argument against Trump Hillicon Valley: Tech companies lead way on WFH forever | States and counties plead for cybersecurity assistance | Trump weighing anti-conservative bias panel MORE said he hopes to resume in-person campaign events soon after conducting his campaign from his basement in Delaware for the past two months.

Biden said he will continue to follow his state’s stay-at-home orders but will hit the campaign trail once they’re lifted.

“I hope to be able to do more,” he said on CNN.

Biden ventured outside of his home in Delaware on Monday for a wreath laying ceremony on Memorial Day, with he and his wife donning matching black masks.

The former vice president has been relegated to his home for the past two months, sparking handwringing among Democrats that he was ceding the spotlight to President Trump Donald John TrumpMulvaney: 'We've overreacted a little bit' to coronavirus Former CBS News president: Most major cable news outlets 'unrelentingly liberal' in 'fear and loathing' of Trump An old man like me should be made more vulnerable to death by COVID-19 MORE, who has resumed travel to key swing states and had been holding near-daily press briefings.

Biden knocked Trump for what he said was too quick of a reopening process, saying the necessary tools are not yet in place to begin reopening businesses on a large scale.

“The president doesn’t seem to me to be prepared. We should be testing and tracing before we can fully open,” he said.