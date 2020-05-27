Bossie, Lewandowski warned Trump he was in trouble in 2020: report

Two top advisers to President Trump Donald John TrumpJustice says it will recommend Trump veto FISA bill Fauci: Nominating conventions may be able to go on as planned Poll: Biden leads Trump by 11 points nationally MORE’s 2016 campaign warned him about his shaky standing in several key battlegrounds in the 2020 race, provoking the White House to fly in state directors from Arizona and Florida to give updates, according to a new report.

Politico reports that Trump’s 2016 campaign manager, Corey Lewandowski Corey R. LewandowskiBossie, Lewandowski warned Trump he was in trouble in 2020: report House panel releases long-awaited transcripts from Russia probe Hillicon Valley — Presented by Facebook — FCC fines mobile carriers 0M for selling user data | Twitter verified fake 2020 candidate | Dems press DHS to complete election security report | Reddit chief calls TikTok spyware MORE, and 2016 deputy campaign manager, David Bossie, went to the White House last week and informed Trump that he’s trailing in several key swing states that could determine the outcome of the November election.

Neither Lewandowski nor Bossie are involved with the president's 2020 campaign, but Trump is known to consult with them on occasion about the political terrain.

Following their meeting with Trump, the campaign’s state directors for Arizona and Florida were reportedly called in to the White House to discuss the state of play.

Arizona has not gone for the Democratic presidential nominee since 1996. Polls show presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenProsecutor investigating whether Tara Reade gave false testimony as expert witness Poll: Biden leads Trump by 11 points nationally George Floyd's sister says Minneapolis officers should be charged with murder MORE with a small but consistent lead there over the past few months.

Florida is a perennial battleground state that looks like a toss-up, although polls show Trump is underperforming with key groups, such as older voters, that could tip the balance to the former vice president.

The conversation between Trump and his former advisers also reportedly focused on GOP senators struggling in their reelection efforts in traditionally red states, provoking Trump to call in Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellBossie, Lewandowski warned Trump he was in trouble in 2020: report FISA 'reform': Groundhog Day edition The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - Major space launch today; Trump feuds with Twitter MORE (R-Ky.).

Sen. Martha McSally Martha Elizabeth McSallyBossie, Lewandowski warned Trump he was in trouble in 2020: report The Hill's 12:30 Report - Presented by Facebook - Cuomo rings the first opening bell since March House Democrats make initial ad buys in battleground states MORE (R-Ariz.) trails Democrat Mark Kelly badly in Arizona. She is running well behind Trump in the state.

And Sen. Kelly Loeffler Kelly LoefflerBossie, Lewandowski warned Trump he was in trouble in 2020: report The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - Major space launch today; Trump feuds with Twitter The Hill's Campaign Report: GOP beset by convention drama MORE (R-Ga.) has an uphill climb to win the crowded jungle primary in Georgia, where she faces challenges from Rep. Doug Collins Douglas (Doug) Allen CollinsBossie, Lewandowski warned Trump he was in trouble in 2020: report The Hill's Campaign Report: GOP beset by convention drama Loeffler runs ad tying Doug Collins to Pelosi, Sanders, Biden MORE (R-Ga.), a Trump ally, and two Democrats.