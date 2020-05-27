The Hill's Campaign Report: Trump ramps up attacks against Twitter

Welcome to The Hill’s Campaign Report, your daily rundown on all the latest news in the 2020 presidential, Senate and House races. Did someone forward this to you? Click here to subscribe.

President Trump Donald John TrumpJustice says it will recommend Trump veto FISA bill Fauci: Nominating conventions may be able to go on as planned Poll: Biden leads Trump by 11 points nationally MORE is ramping up his attacks against Twitter, making the case that political bias at the social media giant is undercutting his reelection efforts amid a bitter feud over expanding access to mail-in ballots during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Trump campaign has long alleged a double standard in the way that Twitter has used its “manipulated media” policy to flag content produced by Republicans and Democrats.



But the dam broke this week when Twitter slapped a warning notice pushing back on a tweet Trump sent alleging that mail-in voting is susceptible to fraud and abuse.

"Trump falsely claimed that mail-in ballots would lead to 'a Rigged Election.' However, fact-checkers say there is no evidence that mail-in ballots are linked to voter fraud,” Twitter wrote in an addendum to the Trump tweet.



The Trump campaign fired back, alleging that “Silicon Valley would pull out all the stops to obstruct and interfere with President Trump getting his message through to voters” by partnering with “biased fake news media fact checkers.”



The president took it up a notch on Wednesday, threatening to “regulate” or “close down” the social media giants.

"Republicans feel that Social Media Platforms totally silence conservatives voices,” Trump said. “We will strongly regulate, or close them down, before we can ever allow this to happen. We saw what they attempted to do, and failed, in 2016."

The latest dust-up comes as Trump continues to use Twitter to spread conspiracy theories surrounding the death of a congressional aide of MSNBC host Joe Scarborough Charles (Joe) Joseph ScarboroughTrump again tweets about Scarborough conspiracy, despite heavy criticism WSJ editorial board condemns Trump for 'trash' Scarborough tweets: 'Ugly even for him' The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - Major space launch today; Trump feuds with Twitter MORE years ago.

Republicans, including House Republican Conference Chairwoman Liz Cheney Elizabeth (Liz) Lynn CheneyThe Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - Major space launch today; Trump feuds with Twitter House Republicans to file lawsuit to halt proxy voting House GOP to launch China probes beyond COVID-19 MORE (Wyo.), the third-ranking Republican in the House, have told Trump in no uncertain terms to cut it out.

“I do think the president should stop tweeting about Joe Scarborough. I think we’re in the middle of a pandemic. He’s the commander in chief of this nation, and it's causing great pain to the family of the young woman who died. So I would urge him to stop it,” Cheney said.

The battle over information is part of a larger trap the social media giants are in during an election year, as officials on both sides look for an edge by accusing the platforms of favoring their rivals.



The left is concerned about the spread of misinformation, while the right is concerned about censorship and bias in the news media and social media.

-- Jonathan Easley

The 2020 general election campaign has already become a slugfest — and it’s only just beginning. Amie Parnes writes about how nasty the campaign is going to get.

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenProsecutor investigating whether Tara Reade gave false testimony as expert witness Poll: Biden leads Trump by 11 points nationally George Floyd's sister says Minneapolis officers should be charged with murder MORE on Wednesday called on the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division to investigate the death of George Floyd, the unarmed black man who was killed during an encounter with Minneapolis police officers. Jonathan reports.

Anthony Fauci Anthony FauciFauci: Nominating conventions may be able to go on as planned The battle of COVID in the 'quiet war' on China Dolphins owner: 'We're planning to have fans in the stadium' MORE, a top member of Trump’s coronavirus task force, said Wednesday that it’s possible the party nominating conventions will be able to go on as planned in August if the coronavirus outbreak has dramatically subsided by then. Jonathan reports.

Trump’s 2016 campaign manager, Corey Lewandowski Corey R. LewandowskiBossie, Lewandowski warned Trump he was in trouble in 2020: report House panel releases long-awaited transcripts from Russia probe Hillicon Valley — Presented by Facebook — FCC fines mobile carriers 0M for selling user data | Twitter verified fake 2020 candidate | Dems press DHS to complete election security report | Reddit chief calls TikTok spyware MORE, and 2016 deputy campaign manager, David Bossie, went to the White House last week and informed Trump that he’s trailing in several key swing states that could determine the outcome of the November election. Politico reports.

The coronavirus pandemic has pushed millions of voters to request their ballots by mail, a rapid increase that is likely to change the shape of the 2020 electorate and put incredible strain on an already limited United States Postal Service (USPS). Reid Wilson reports.

The Texas Democratic Party announced on Wednesday that former 2020 Democratic contenders Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisCalifornia 25 and COVID-19 Press: Susan Rice would be ready to step in as POTUS Trump retweets personal attacks on Clinton, Pelosi, Abrams MORE, Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth WarrenPress: Susan Rice would be ready to step in as POTUS Pentagon charts its own course on COVID-19, risking Trump's ire Warren to host high-dollar fundraiser for Biden MORE and Julián Castro will speak at the party’s virtual convention in June. Julia Manchester reports.

Virginia Delegate Jennifer Carroll Foy became the first Democrat to enter the Old Dominion’s 2021 gubernatorial race on Wednesday. Carroll Foy announced her candidacy in a digital video, describing herself as a trailblazer in the commonwealth’s political world. “In order for there to be a trail, there has to be someone who’s willing to blaze it,” she says in the spot. The Hill’s Tal Axelrod reports.

POLL WATCH:

FIREHOUSE STRATEGIES/0PTIMUS - PRESIDENTIAL

Biden: 54 percent

Trump: 43 percent

SIENA COLLEGE – NEW YORK PRESIDENTIAL

Biden: 57 percent

Trump: 32 percent

ECONOMIST/YOUGOV – PRESIDENTIAL

Biden: 45 percent

Trump: 42 percent

June 2:

District of Columbia primaries

Indiana primaries

Maryland primaries

Montana primaries

New Mexico primaries

Pennsylvania primaries

Rhode Island primaries

South Dakota primaries

June 9:

Georgia primaries

West Virginia primaries

June 23:

Kentucky primaries

July 7:

New Jersey primaries

Delaware primary

July 11:

Louisiana

July 14:

Alabama Republican Senate primary runoff

August 11:

Connecticut primary

August 17-20:

Democratic National Convention

August 24-27:

Republican National Convention

We’ll see you tomorrow for the latest campaign news and updates!