GOP women's group rolls out endorsements ahead of contested races

Winning for Women, a group dedicated to electing Republican women to office, rolled out their latest round of endorsements on Thursday ahead of November’s general election in a list released exclusively to The Hill.

The group threw their support behind Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler Kelly LoefflerBossie, Lewandowski warned Trump he was in trouble in 2020: report The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - Major space launch today; Trump feuds with Twitter The Hill's Campaign Report: GOP beset by convention drama MORE’s (R-Ga.) candidacy in the state’s special Senate election, where she will face off against 20 other challengers, including Rep. Doug Collins Douglas (Doug) Allen CollinsBossie, Lewandowski warned Trump he was in trouble in 2020: report The Hill's Campaign Report: GOP beset by convention drama Loeffler runs ad tying Doug Collins to Pelosi, Sanders, Biden MORE (R-Ga.) and Democrats Matt Lieberman and Raphael Warnock.

The top two finishers in the race will go head-to-head in January if one candidate does not win a majority in November. A recent Public Opinion Strategies poll showed a tight race, with Collins at 19 percent support, followed by Loeffler at 18 percent support, and Lieberman at 17 percent.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, on the House side, the group endorsed Republicans Mariannette Miller-Meeks in the Iowa’s second district and Claire Chase in New Mexico’s second district ahead of the states’ June 2 primaries.

Miller-Meeks is seen as the favorite to win her five-person Republican primary, while Chase currently leads her primary opponents in fundraising.

The Cook Political Report rates both districts as “toss-ups” ahead of November’s general election.

The group also endorsed Tiffany Shedd in Arizona’s first district, Mary Miller in Illinois’s fifteenth district, and Renee Swann in Texas’s seventeenth district.

Miller-Meeks, Chase, and Shedd are members of the National Republican Congressional Campaign’s Young Guns program.

The latest round of endorsements comes as Republicans experience an uptick in GOP women running for office, with 195 women from the party filing to run in House races this cycle, according to the Center for American Women and Politics (CAWP) at Rutgers University. That number is up from a previous record of 133 during the Tea Party wave in 2010.

“More women than ever before are running for Congress, and these represent the best of them," Winning for Women Political Director Micah Yousefi said in a statement. “Not only will Winning For Women’s PAC provide critical hard-dollar support to their campaigns, but it will also activate on their behalf a grassroots army of 800,000 members nationwide.”