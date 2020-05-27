Biden hopes to pick VP by Aug. 1

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenProsecutor investigating whether Tara Reade gave false testimony as expert witness Poll: Biden leads Trump by 11 points nationally George Floyd's sister says Minneapolis officers should be charged with murder MORE says he hopes to decide on a running mate by Aug. 1, about two weeks before the Democratic nominating convention in Milwaukee.

Speaking at a digital fundraiser hosted by former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Pete ButtigiegIt's as if a Trump operative infiltrated the Democratic primary process Here's how Biden can win over the minority vote and the Rust Belt The Hill's Campaign Report: Democrat concedes in California House race MORE, Biden said his campaign’s vice presidential committee has already interviewed the contenders on his short list.

“We’re in the process of deciding the basic cut – about whether or not they really want it,” Biden said. “Are they comfortable? They’ve asked a lot of questions.”

Biden has said he’s committed to picking a woman.

Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth WarrenPress: Susan Rice would be ready to step in as POTUS Pentagon charts its own course on COVID-19, risking Trump's ire Warren to host high-dollar fundraiser for Biden MORE (Mass.), Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisCalifornia 25 and COVID-19 Press: Susan Rice would be ready to step in as POTUS Trump retweets personal attacks on Clinton, Pelosi, Abrams MORE (Calif.) and Amy Klobuchar Amy KlobucharOmar condemns use of rubber bullets, tear gas on crowds at George Floyd protest Press: Susan Rice would be ready to step in as POTUS Four Minneapolis officers involved in death of unarmed black man fired MORE (Minn.), former Georgia state House Rep. Stacey Abrams, Rep. Val Demings Valdez (Val) Venita DemingsPress: Susan Rice would be ready to step in as POTUS The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - US death toll nears 100,000 as country grapples with reopening Demings 'concerned' over theme park openings in Florida MORE (Fla.), are among those believed to be up for consideration.

Biden said he’s looking for someone he is comfortable with, as opposed to an ideological ally.

“I think that I need somebody who in fact is simpatico with me, both in terms of personality as well as substance,” he said. “That means they don’t have to agree with me on everything, but they have to have the same basic approach to how we handle the economy and how we handle everything.”

“I want to make sure that … whoever I have, has some qualities that I don’t possess, as well as is willing to, in fact, tell me the truth, but also do it in a way that is between the two of us between her and me so that they can, in fact, be completely candid with me, because I want to have people around me that have strengths and capacities I don’t,” Biden added.

The campaign has not said how much it raised at the virtual fundraiser on Wednesday but virtual fundraiser Buttigieg hosted last week raised about $1 million from about 35,000 different donors.