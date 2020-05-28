Gun control group rolls out House endorsements

Everytown for Gun Safety rolled out its first round of House endorsements on Thursday, committing to double down on their effort to protect what they have dubbed a “gun sense majority” in the lower chamber.

The 58 endorsements, which were released exclusively to The Hill, marks the first round of the group’s $60 million electoral program.

The list includes Reps. Lucy McBath Lucia (Lucy) Kay McBathThe Hill's Campaign Report: Biden leads Trump by 6 points in new poll Warren announces slate of endorsements including Wendy Davis and Cornyn challenger Hegar How the GOP hopes to overcome steep odds in House battle MORE (D-Ga.) in Georgia’s sixth district, Jason CrowJason CrowBipartisan House bill seeks to improve pandemic preparedness Human Rights Campaign rolls out congressional endorsements on Equality Act anniversary Pentagon gets heat over protecting service members from coronavirus MORE (D-Colo.) in Colorado sixth district, Debbie Mucarsel-Powell Debbie Mucarsel-PowellThe Hill's Coronavirus Report: CDC Director Redfield responds to Navarro criticism; Mnuchin and Powell brief Senate panel Human Rights Campaign rolls out congressional endorsements on Equality Act anniversary Coral Princess cruise ship with cases of coronavirus docks in Miami MORE (D-Fla.) in Florida’s twenty-sixth congressional district, and Sharice Davids Sharice DavidsMinority lawmakers gain unprecedented clout amid pandemic The Hill's Coronavirus Report: Dr. Tom Inglesby says society will have to learn to live with virus until vaccine emerges; Good news on vaccine trial propels stocks Human Rights Campaign rolls out congressional endorsements on Equality Act anniversary MORE in Kansas’s (D-Kans.) third congressional district.

The group’s senior political adviser Charlie Kelly said Everytown’s priority is to defend a number of incumbents facing contested races in an effort to defend the pro-gun control majority in the House.

“Time and again, this gun sense majority in the House has made it absolutely clear, and made gun safety a priority,” Kelly said. “It’s important that we keep the leadership of the chamber and that gun sense majority.”

Everytown also says it plans to go on the offensive, focusing on historically red states and districts, including Texas.

“Texas is going to be a huge focus for us,” Kelly said. “The gun sense majority effort there is huge both in the state House and in the U.S. House.”

Former Texas state Sen. Wendy Davis (D) in the 26th congressional district and Gina Ortiz-Jone in the 23rd district, are among the group’s challenger endorsements.

Everytown has jumped into the electoral fray, launching efforts in a number of states, including Texas and Arizona.

The group rolled out a $250,000 ad campaign earlier this month, focusing on Republican-held House seats in Texas. The group also announced plans earlier this month to spend at least $5 million in Arizona ahead of the state's highly contested Senate race and the general election.

The full list of Everytown’s House endorsements include Rep. Tom O’Halleran (R-Ariz.), Hiral Tipirneni (Arizona), Rep. Mike Thompson Charles (Mike) Michael ThompsonThe Hill's Coronavirus Report: Chef José Andrés says most political leaders today are not acting with urgency; Dems crafting 'Rooseveltian' relief package Business interruption insurance bills will help small businesses through national emergencies The Hill's Coronavirus Report: BIO CEO Greenwood says US failed for years to heed warnings of coming pandemic; Trump: Fauci won't testify to 'a bunch of Trump haters' MORE (D-Calif.), Rep. Josh Harder (D-Calif.), Rep. TJ Cox (D-Calif.), Rep. Gil Cisneros Gilbert (Gil) Ray CisnerosMORE (D-Calif.) Rep. Katie Porter (D-Calif.), Rep. Harley Rouda Harley Edwin RoudaHuman Rights Campaign rolls out congressional endorsements on Equality Act anniversary Battle erupts in California over when to open The rising cost of religious freedom in Vietnam MORE (D-Calif.), Rep. Mike Levin (D-Calif.), Rep. Jason Crow (D-Colo.), Rep. Jahana HayesJahana HayesHuman Rights Campaign rolls out congressional endorsements on Equality Act anniversary Lawmakers with first-hand experience using food stamps call on Trump not to cut program FBI visits congressional candidate Robert Hyde's home, business MORE (D-Conn.), Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell (D-Fla.), Rep. Lucy McBath (D-Ga.), Rep. Abby Finkenauer Abby Lea FinkenauerHouse Democrats make initial ad buys in battleground states Trump lends support to swing district Republicans Iowa Democrat tops Ernst in early fundraising report MORE (D-Iowa), Rep. Cindy Axne Cindy AxneHouse Democrats make initial ad buys in battleground states Trump lends support to swing district Republicans Human Rights Campaign rolls out congressional endorsements on Equality Act anniversary MORE (D-Iowa), Rep. Sean Casten Sean CastenHuman Rights Campaign rolls out congressional endorsements on Equality Act anniversary Chicago Tribune accuses Illinois congressional candidate of plagiarism China hawks flex muscle amid coronavirus fallout MORE (D-Ill.), Betsy Dirksen Londrigan (Illinois), Rep. Lauren Underwood Lauren UnderwoodHuman Rights Campaign rolls out congressional endorsements on Equality Act anniversary Warren endorses 20 Democratic women for down-ballot races Millennials are the unseen leaders in the coronavirus crisis MORE (D-Ill.), Christina Hale (Indiana), Rep. Sharice Davids (D-Kan.), Rep. Katherine Clark Katherine Marlea ClarkPelosi scrambles to secure quick passage of coronavirus aid Democrat says House vote on trillion aid deal could fall to Friday MA lawmakers press HHS secretary on status of state's protective equipment MORE (D-Mass.), House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer Steny Hamilton HoyerLawmakers urge Trump to cancel DC's July 4 event: 'Impossible to put on safely' McCarthy urges Democrats to pull surveillance bill Pelosi blasts House Republicans over lawsuit to halt proxy voting: 'Sad stunt' MORE (D-Md.), Rep. Elissa Slotkin Elissa SlotkinHuman Rights Campaign rolls out congressional endorsements on Equality Act anniversary Democrats struggle to keep up with Trump messaging on coronavirus States see surge of scams, price-gouging tied to pandemic MORE (D-Mich.), Rep. Haley Stevens Haley Maria StevensHuman Rights Campaign rolls out congressional endorsements on Equality Act anniversary The Hill's Coronavirus Report: Rep. Hurd says China engaged in global disinformation campaign; US unemployment highest since Great Depression Democrats struggle to keep up with Trump messaging on coronavirus MORE (D-Mich.), Dan Feehan (Minnesota), Rep. Angie Craig (D-Minn.), Jill Schupp (Missouri), Kara Eastman (D-Neb.), Rep. Chris PappasChristopher (Chris) Charles PappasProgressives raise alarm over letting lobbying groups access PPP funds Human Rights Campaign rolls out congressional endorsements on Equality Act anniversary Lawmakers offer bill to expand employee retention tax credit MORE (D-N.H.), Rep. Andy Kim (D-N.J.), Rep. Josh Gottheimer Joshua (Josh) GottheimerA quiet, overlooked revolution in congressional power Bipartisan Senate group offers new help to state, local governments Human Rights Campaign rolls out congressional endorsements on Equality Act anniversary MORE (D-N.J.), Tom Malinowski Thomas (Tom) MalinowskiHuman Rights Campaign rolls out congressional endorsements on Equality Act anniversary House passes massive T coronavirus relief package Democrats debate how and when to get House back in action MORE (D-N.J.), Mikie Sherrill Rebecca (Mikie) Michelle SherrillBipartisan Senate group offers new help to state, local governments Human Rights Campaign rolls out congressional endorsements on Equality Act anniversary How the GOP hopes to overcome steep odds in House battle MORE (D-N.J.), Rep. Susie Lee Suzanne (Susie) Kelley LeeMORE (D-Nev.), Rep. Steven Horsford Steven Alexander HorsfordNevada congressman admits to affair after relationship divulged on podcast Hispanic leaders warn census could undercount minority communities amid pandemic Abortion battle threatens to upend health insurance push MORE (D-Nev.), Jackie Gordon (New York), Rep. Hakeem Jeffries Hakeem Sekou JeffriesTara Reade's attorney asks Biden to authorize search of his Senate papers Tara Reade represented by well-known lawyer, Trump campaign donor Pelosi seeks to wrangle caucus behind next COVID-19 bill MORE (D-N.Y.), Rep. Jerry Nadler Jerrold (Jerry) Lewis NadlerThe House impeachment inquiry loses another round — and yes, that's still going on Democrats call on DHS to allow free calls at ICE detention centers Warren announces slate of endorsements including Wendy Davis and Cornyn challenger Hegar MORE (D-N.Y.), Rep. Max Rose Max RoseMax Rose calls on Trump to use Defense Production Act to ensure small businesses have PPE 125 lawmakers urge Trump administration to support National Guard troops amid pandemic House Democrat to introduce legislation allowing governors to extend National Guard deployments MORE (D-N.Y.), Rep. Carolyn Maloney Carolyn Bosher MaloneyOvernight Defense: Pentagon watchdog sidelined by Trump resigns | Plan would reportedly bring troops in Afghanistan back by Election Day | Third service member dies from COVID-19 Business groups throw support behind House Democrat's bill to provide pandemic risk insurance Pentagon watchdog sidelined by Trump resigns MORE (D-N.Y.), Rep. Antonio DelgadoAntonio Ramon DelgadoHuman Rights Campaign rolls out congressional endorsements on Equality Act anniversary Democrats press USDA to create rural coronavirus task force NY, NJ lawmakers call for more aid to help fight coronavirus MORE (D-N.Y.), Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick Brian K. FitzpatrickHouse Democrats make initial ad buys in battleground states Bipartisan Senate group offers new help to state, local governments Bipartisan bill aims to help smallest businesses weather the coronavirus crisis MORE (R-Penn.), Rep. Susan Wild Susan WildHuman Rights Campaign rolls out congressional endorsements on Equality Act anniversary The 14 Democrats who broke with their party on coronavirus relief vote Democratic congresswomen wear white to Trump's address in honor of suffrage movement MORE (D-Penn.), Rep. Matt Cartwright Matthew (Matt) Alton CartwrightHouse Democrats make initial ad buys in battleground states Trump, GOP go all-in on anti-China strategy The Hill's Campaign Report: Biden leads Trump by 6 points in new poll MORE (D-Penn.), Eugene DePasquale (Pennsylvania), Rep. Conor Lamb (D-Penn.), Rep. Joe Cunningham Joseph CunninghamThe Hill's Campaign Report: DOJ, intel to be major issues in 2020 Human Rights Campaign rolls out congressional endorsements on Equality Act anniversary The 14 Democrats who broke with their party on coronavirus relief vote MORE (D-S.C.), House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-S.C.), Rep. Lizzie Fletcher (D-Texas), Wendy Davis (Texas), Sri Kulkarni (Texas), Gina Ortiz Jones (Texas), Rep. Colin Allred (D-Texas), Rep. Elaine Luria Elaine Goodman LuriaThe Hill's Campaign Report: DOJ, intel to be major issues in 2020 House GOP lawmaker breaks with party to back proxy voting Human Rights Campaign rolls out congressional endorsements on Equality Act anniversary MORE (D-V.A.), Rep. Abigail Spanberger Abigail Davis SpanbergerThe Hill's Campaign Report: DOJ, intel to be major issues in 2020 Human Rights Campaign rolls out congressional endorsements on Equality Act anniversary The 14 Democrats who broke with their party on coronavirus relief vote MORE (D-V.A.), Rep. Kim Schrier Kimberly (Kim) Merle SchrierHuman Rights Campaign rolls out congressional endorsements on Equality Act anniversary Washington state lawmakers press Boeing to accept aid Overnight Health Care: House panel advances legislation on surprise medical bills | Planned Parenthood, ACLU sue over Trump abortion coverage rule | CDC identifies 13th US patient with coronavirus MORE (D-Wash.), and Carolyn Long (Washington).