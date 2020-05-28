Biden marks 100,000 US coronavirus deaths milestone: 'To those hurting, I'm so sorry for your loss'

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenProsecutor investigating whether Tara Reade gave false testimony as expert witness Poll: Biden leads Trump by 11 points nationally George Floyd's sister says Minneapolis officers should be charged with murder MORE addressed the U.S. crossing 100,000 coronavirus deaths in a video message Wednesday, saying “the nation grieves with you.”

“There are moments in our history so grim, so heart-rending, that they’re forever fixed in each of our hearts as shared grief,” Biden said. “Today is one of those moments.”

“I think I know what you’re feeling. You feel like you’re being sucked into a black hole in the middle of your chest. It’s suffocating, your heart is breaking and there’s nothing but a feeling of emptiness right now,” the former vice president continued.

Biden went on to describe the milestone as one that “could have been avoided,” citing research by Columbia University indicating earlier action on social distancing could have saved 36,000 lives.

“I know there’s nothing I or anyone else can do to dull the sharpness of the pain you feel right now, but I can promise you from experience, the day will come when the memory of your loved one will bring a smile to your lips before it brings a tear to your eyes,” he concluded. Biden’s first wife and infant daughter were called in a traffic accident in 1972, while his eldest son Beau died of brain cancer in 2015.

The U.S. death toll for the virus surpassed 100,000 Wednesday, exceeding the official count of any other nation and the number of U.S. combat fatalities in every military conflict since the Korean War.

President Trump Donald John TrumpJustice says it will recommend Trump veto FISA bill Fauci: Nominating conventions may be able to go on as planned Poll: Biden leads Trump by 11 points nationally MORE, who is expected to face Biden in the November election, has not addressed the milestone.

Trump has touted his administration's response and said the death toll would've been higher without actions taken. But critics have charged that the president initially downplayed the crisis, and his top aides have come under fire for testing missteps that cost time in the effort to confront the coronavirus.