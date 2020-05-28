Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenLifting our voices — and votes Longtime Democratic pollster: Warren 'obvious solution' for Biden's VP pick Biden will help close out Texas Democrats' virtual convention: report MORE (D) will give the closing address at next week's virtual convention held by the Texas Democratic Party, according to a report in the Texas Tribune.

The move comes as the Democratic Party continues to make a push to turn the perennial red state blue in 2020 and while the Democratic National Committee (DNC) looks poised to move ahead with plans for a virtual convention for the party's nomination.

The news outlet reports that Biden will speak about the importance of swinging the Lone Star State into Democratic hands as a number of Democrats have called the state one of the most significant battlegrounds of the 2020 election cycle.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Texas is the biggest battleground state in the country," the state party's leaders said in a statement to the Tribune. "With Joe Biden at the top of the ticket, Texas Democrats will help him win the White House. This is our moment.”

Biden's campaign did not immediately return a request for comment from The Hill.

The former vice president is now the party's presumptive nominee following the withdrawal of Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersBiden will help close out Texas Democrats' virtual convention: report Senate Dems press DOJ over coronavirus safety precautions in juvenile detention centers Gabbard drops defamation lawsuit against Clinton MORE (I-Vt.) from the primary contest in March. Sanders has since endorsed Biden's candidacy.

Plans for the Democrats' virtual conventions come in contrast to statements from Republican officials, who have vowed to hold in-person conventions this summer despite ongoing concerns about the spread of coronavirus.

"We are full steam ahead planning a traditional convention, working with our team on the ground ... to conduct a traditional convention,” GOP chairwoman Ronna McDaniel Ronna Romney McDanielCharlotte newspaper's editorial board urges governor to 'call Trump's bluff' on GOP convention The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - Major space launch today; Trump feuds with Twitter GOP governors jockey to elbow out North Carolina as convention host MORE told reporters on a call in April.

“We do not think at this time we have to switch to an alternative plan, but of course, we will monitor circumstances and adjust accordingly," she added.

The Tribune also reported that Biden's former Democratic rival and Senate hopeful Beto O'Rourke Beto O'RourkeO'Rourke on Texas reopening: 'Dangerous, dumb and weak' Parties gear up for battle over Texas state House O'Rourke slams Texas official who suggested grandparents risk their lives for economy during pandemic MORE will also speak in the final days of the state's convention.