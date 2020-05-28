Top Democratic pollster advised Biden campaign to pick Warren as VP

One of the Democratic Party’s top pollsters gave a presentation to senior members of former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenLifting our voices — and votes Longtime Democratic pollster: Warren 'obvious solution' for Biden's VP pick Biden will help close out Texas Democrats' virtual convention: report MORE’s presidential campaign earlier this month making the case that Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth WarrenLongtime Democratic pollster: Warren 'obvious solution' for Biden's VP pick The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - US virus deaths exceed 100,000; Pelosi pulls FISA bill Warren's VP bid faces obstacle: Her state's Republican governor MORE (D-Mass.) would provide the most upside as Biden’s running mate.

Stanley Greenberg, who advised the presidential campaigns of both former President Clinton and former Vice President Al Gore Albert (Al) Arnold GoreMelania Trump to appear on CNN coronavirus town hall Thursday night Respect your Elders — a call to action Klobuchar and Harris could bolster Biden in the Midwest MORE, presented a 14-deck slide to the Biden campaign detailing how the likely Democratic nominee needs to grow his support among young people and Democrats who did not support him during the primary.

The presentation warned that the biggest threat the Democrats face in 2020 is the “lack of support and disengagement of millennials and the fragmentation of non-Biden primary voters.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Greenberg concluded that the intensity of support around Warren’s messages on corruption in Washington and an economy that is rigged against the middle class would help Biden win over remaining persuadable voters, while also rallying the left flank of the party behind his nomination.

"Senator Warren is the obvious solution,” Greenberg concluded in the presentation, which was obtained by The Hill. The presentation was first reported by Politico.

The data Greenberg presented found Biden leading President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump marks 'very sad milestone' of 100K coronavirus deaths DOJ: George Floyd death investigation a 'top priority' Lifting our voices — and votes MORE 47 percent to 42 percent in interviews with registered voters across 16 battleground states, a slight decrease from April, when Greenberg found Biden with a 48 to 41 lead.

The poll found Biden leading by 8 points on the question of who is best equipped to manage the pandemic. But 53 percent of voters in the poll said they trust Trump on the question of who would do a better job at getting people back to work — a potentially crucial metric as the economy begins to open up.

Greenberg argued that a lack of support from young people and from Democrats who did not cast ballots for Biden in the primary is a major outstanding issue for the campaign.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ninety-four percent of those who voted for Biden in the primary say they’ll vote for him in the general election.

But only 79 percent of people who supported Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersBiden will help close out Texas Democrats' virtual convention: report Senate Dems press DOJ over coronavirus safety precautions in juvenile detention centers Gabbard drops defamation lawsuit against Clinton MORE’s (I-Vt.) presidential campaign said they’d vote for Biden, compared to 11 percent who said they’d vote for Trump.

And only 73 percent of those who voted for someone besides Biden and Sanders in the primary said they will support Biden in the general election, compared to 17 percent who said Trump.

Greenberg also found that voter apathy toward Biden’s core messages of restoring the middle class and rebuilding America’s standing in the world was dampening enthusiasm for him among young millennials.

The poll found Biden leading Trump by 17 points among millennials, with 10 percent of millennials saying they’d vote third party. Some members of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonLongtime Democratic pollster: Warren 'obvious solution' for Biden's VP pick How Obama just endorsed Trump Gabbard drops defamation lawsuit against Clinton MORE’s presidential campaign blamed soft support from millennials on her 2016 loss. Exit polls found Clinton winning millennials by 17 points.

Greenberg made the case that the best way for Biden to win over non-Biden primary voters and young people is to add Warren to the ticket.

Warren’s message also resonates with Hispanics and white unmarried women, whom Greenberg identified as demographic groups where Biden still has potential upside support.

The veteran pollster tested Warren’s core messages of anti-corruption and anti-rigged economy and found those messages polled “off the charts” among the voters that Biden needs to reach.

“The Biden messages are competitive with Trump messages, but do not win intense support, and they are weaker than the Warren messages on corruption and rigged politics and the messages on working families,” Greenberg wrote.

“Warren’s corruption and rigged politics messages poll off the chart with non-Biden voters and millennials. Warren’s reform messages are also dominant with Biden’s ‘winnable voters,’ white working class women, and independents.”

The Biden campaign is in the midst of an intense vetting process as it seeks to pair the presumptive nominee with a female running mate.

In addition to Warren, the Biden campaign is reportedly vetting Sens. Amy Klobuchar Amy KlobucharLongtime Democratic pollster: Warren 'obvious solution' for Biden's VP pick Warren's VP bid faces obstacle: Her state's Republican governor Biden hopes to pick VP by Aug. 1 MORE (D-Minn.) and Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisLongtime Democratic pollster: Warren 'obvious solution' for Biden's VP pick Warren's VP bid faces obstacle: Her state's Republican governor Biden hopes to pick VP by Aug. 1 MORE (D-Calif.), as well as former Georgia state House Rep. Stacey Abrams (D), New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham Michelle Lynn Lujan GrishamPress: Susan Rice would be ready to step in as POTUS Top New Mexico tourism official says mass gatherings may not be possible for 18 months The Memo: Activists press Biden on VP choice MORE (D), Rep. Val Demings Valdez (Val) Venita DemingsLongtime Democratic pollster: Warren 'obvious solution' for Biden's VP pick Biden hopes to pick VP by Aug. 1 Press: Susan Rice would be ready to step in as POTUS MORE (D-Fla.) and others.

Biden said at a fundraiser on Wednesday night that he hopes to have made a final decision by Aug. 1, about two weeks before the Democratic nominating convention in August.

Biden said he’s looking for someone he’s comfortable with, rather than an ideological ally.