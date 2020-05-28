Cortez Masto says she's not interested in being Biden VP

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto Catherine Marie Cortez MastoCortez Masto says she's not interested in being Biden VP The Memo: Activists press Biden on VP choice Demings says she's on Biden's VP short list MORE (D-Nev.) announced Thursday that she has pulled out of consideration to be presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden campaign cancels fundraiser with Mueller prosecutor Twitter joins Democrats to boost mail-in voting — here's why The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - George Floyd's death sparks protests, National Guard activation MORE’s vice president.

Cortez Masto said in a statement that she backs Biden and will work to get him elected. But she said she will do so without joining him on the ticket, adding she will continue to support Nevada as it struggles with the economic aftermath of the pandemic.

"I support Joe Biden 100 percent and will work tirelessly to help get him elected this November," she said. "It is an honor to be considered as a potential running mate but I have decided to withdraw my name from consideration. Nevada's economy is one of the hardest hit by the current crisis and I will continue to focus on getting Nevadans the support they need to get back on their feet."

The first Latina to be elected to the U.S. Senate, she is one of more than 10 women who have been suggested as potential running mates for the former vice president.

Cortez Masto was thought to be one of the highest profile Latinas on Biden’s list of potential running mates, which advocates say would help the former vice president win over Hispanic voters.

Former Nevada Sen. Harry Reid Harry Mason ReidCortez Masto says she's not interested in being Biden VP Nevada congressman admits to affair after relationship divulged on podcast Overnight Energy: 600K clean energy jobs lost during pandemic, report finds | Democrats target diseases spread by wildlife | Energy Dept. to buy 1M barrels of oil MORE (D) praised Cortez Masto's decision in a statement.

“I can’t say enough about my admiration for Sen. Cortez Masto," he said. "She is a truly gifted leader who always puts Nevada first, and I will continue supporting her however I can."

"Her leadership will be critical as Nevada and the country recovers from this public health and economic crisis," he added.

Biden committed to choosing a woman as his vice presidential candidate earlier this year. Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth WarrenCOVID-19 workplace complaints surge; unions rip administration Gloves come off as Democrats fight for House seat in California Police killing in Minneapolis puts new scrutiny on Biden pick MORE (D-Mass.), Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisMinneapolis erupts for third night, as protests spread, Trump vows retaliation The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - George Floyd's death sparks protests, National Guard activation Police killing in Minneapolis puts new scrutiny on Biden pick MORE (D-Calif.) and Amy Klobuchar Amy KlobucharPolice killing in Minneapolis puts new scrutiny on Biden pick Cortez Masto says she's not interested in being Biden VP Voting rights, public health officials roll out guidelines to protect voters from COVID-19 MORE (D-Minn.), former Georgia state Rep. Stacey Abrams (D) and Rep. Val Demings Valdez (Val) Venita DemingsMinneapolis erupts for third night, as protests spread, Trump vows retaliation Police killing in Minneapolis puts new scrutiny on Biden pick Cortez Masto says she's not interested in being Biden VP MORE (D-Fla.) are speculated to be on Biden’s short list.

He said Wednesday that he hopes to pick his final running mate by Aug. 1, two weeks before the Democratic nominating convention.