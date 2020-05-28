Cortez Masto says she's not interested in being Biden VP

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto Catherine Marie Cortez MastoThe Memo: Activists press Biden on VP choice Demings says she's on Biden's VP short list The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - Mnuchin, Powell: Economy may need more boost; Trump defends malaria drug MORE (D-Nev.) announced Thursday that she has pulled out of consideration to be presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenLifting our voices — and votes Longtime Democratic pollster: Warren 'obvious solution' for Biden's VP pick Biden will help close out Texas Democrats' virtual convention: report MORE’s vice president.

Cortez Masto said in a statement that she backs Biden and will work to get him elected. But she said she will do so without joining him on the ticket, adding she will continue to support Nevada as it struggles with the economic aftermath of the pandemic.

"I support Joe Biden 100 percent and will work tirelessly to help get him elected this November," she said. "It is an honor to be considered as a potential running mate but I have decided to withdraw my name from consideration. Nevada's economy is one of the hardest hit by the current crisis and I will continue to focus on getting Nevadans the support they need to get back on their feet."

The first Latina to be elected to the U.S. Senate, she is one of more than 10 women who have been suggested as potential running mates for the former vice president.

Cortez Masto was thought to be one of the highest profile Latinas on Biden’s list of potential running mates, which advocates say would help the former vice president win over Hispanic voters.

Former Nevada Sen. Harry Reid Harry Mason ReidNevada congressman admits to affair after relationship divulged on podcast Overnight Energy: 600K clean energy jobs lost during pandemic, report finds | Democrats target diseases spread by wildlife | Energy Dept. to buy 1M barrels of oil Bottom line MORE (D) praised Cortez Masto's decision in a statement.

“I can’t say enough about my admiration for Sen. Cortez Masto," he said. "She is a truly gifted leader who always puts Nevada first, and I will continue supporting her however I can."

"Her leadership will be critical as Nevada and the country recovers from this public health and economic crisis," he added.

Biden committed to choosing a woman as his vice presidential candidate earlier this year. Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth WarrenLongtime Democratic pollster: Warren 'obvious solution' for Biden's VP pick The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - US virus deaths exceed 100,000; Pelosi pulls FISA bill Warren's VP bid faces obstacle: Her state's Republican governor MORE (D-Mass.), Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisLongtime Democratic pollster: Warren 'obvious solution' for Biden's VP pick Warren's VP bid faces obstacle: Her state's Republican governor Biden hopes to pick VP by Aug. 1 MORE (D-Calif.) and Amy Klobuchar Amy KlobucharLongtime Democratic pollster: Warren 'obvious solution' for Biden's VP pick Warren's VP bid faces obstacle: Her state's Republican governor Biden hopes to pick VP by Aug. 1 MORE (D-Minn.), former Georgia state Rep. Stacey Abrams (D) and Rep. Val Demings Valdez (Val) Venita DemingsLongtime Democratic pollster: Warren 'obvious solution' for Biden's VP pick Biden hopes to pick VP by Aug. 1 Press: Susan Rice would be ready to step in as POTUS MORE (D-Fla.) are speculated to be on Biden’s short list.

He said Wednesday that he hopes to pick his final running mate by Aug. 1, two weeks before the Democratic nominating convention.