Gloves come off as Democrats fight for House seat in California

The race between two progressive Democrats to occupy an open seat in California is turning abrasive and expensive, resurfacing pent-up frustrations by Hispanics about the challenges they face when running for office.

San Diego City Council President Georgette Gómez is facing off against Sara Jacobs, an heiress to the Qualcomm fortune in the race in the 53rd District to replace retiring Rep. Susan Davis Susan Carol DavisWarren announces slate of endorsements including Wendy Davis and Cornyn challenger Hegar Warren exits, and our hopes for a woman president once again are dashed Ocasio-Cortez says candidate she backed in Texas Democratic primary 'came closer than anyone imagined' MORE (D-Calif.).

Hispanics are rallying around Gómez amid growing frustration that Latino candidates face tougher odds in gaining statewide office, though Jacobs is avidly courting statewide support as she pitches herself as a young candidate for change.

While Hispanics comprise more than 17 percent of the U.S. population, only 43 members of the House of Representatives, just under 10 percent of the total membership, are Hispanic.

Meanwhile, California currently has elected 11 Latinos to the House out of 53 seats, in a state where around 40 percent of the population is Hispanic.

"Voters have a decision to make in this district. They can elect the first openly LGBTQ Latina to Congress by voting for a local homegrown leader like Georgette, who's fought for environmental justice, affordable housing and health care, or support a self-funded candidate," Rep. Tony Cárdenas (D-Calif.) told The Hill.

"This November, we are looking forward to Georgette making history as the first openly LGBTQ Latina in Congress," he added.

Because of California's "jungle primary" system, the two Democrats are competing in November's general election after advancing as the top two from the primary in March from a field of 11 Democrats, three Republicans and an Independent.

Both candidates are running on similarly progressive platforms, including support for "Medicare for All" and providing a pathway for citizenship for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA).

Both boast of a number of prominent supporters. Gómez has received the endorsement of Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersBiden will help close out Texas Democrats' virtual convention: report Senate Dems press DOJ over coronavirus safety precautions in juvenile detention centers Gabbard drops defamation lawsuit against Clinton MORE (I-Vt.), Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth WarrenLongtime Democratic pollster: Warren 'obvious solution' for Biden's VP pick The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - US virus deaths exceed 100,000; Pelosi pulls FISA bill Warren's VP bid faces obstacle: Her state's Republican governor MORE (D-Mass.) and an assortment of California Democrats.

Gómez also has the support of key members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus (CHC), including Cárdenas, who chairs the CHC's campaign arm, Bold PAC, an organization that's spent nearly $150,000 supporting Gómez through its independent expenditure program.

Jacobs, meanwhile, has earned her own share of national and state endorsements, including California Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis (D), Colorado Gov. Jared Polis Jared Schutz PolisColorado restaurant owners who reopened to large crowds in defiance of state order sue governor Sunday shows - Trump trade adviser knocks Obama, whistleblower, CDC Colorado governor predicts mix of online, in-person schooling in fall MORE (D) and Democratic Reps. Abby Finkenauer Abby Lea FinkenauerGun control group rolls out House endorsements House Democrats make initial ad buys in battleground states Trump lends support to swing district Republicans MORE (Iowa), Andy Kim (N.J.) and Lois Frankel Lois Jane FrankelHouse members race to prepare for first-ever remote votes The Hill's 12:30 Report: Pence visits Orlando as all 50 states reopen The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - Mnuchin, Powell: Economy may need more boost; Trump defends malaria drug MORE (Fla.).

Jacobs' in-state Congressional endorsers are Reps. Eric Swalwell Eric Michael SwalwellGrenell says intelligence community working to declassify Flynn-Kislyak transcripts The Hill's 12:30 Report: Trump visits a ventilator plant in a battleground state Swalwell launching voter registration push MORE (D), Katie Porter (D) and Harley Rouda Harley Edwin RoudaGun control group rolls out House endorsements Human Rights Campaign rolls out congressional endorsements on Equality Act anniversary Battle erupts in California over when to open MORE (D).

Jacobs has so far raised $3.3 million, $2.7 million of which she's contributed, and spent $3.1 million. Gómez has raised $900,000 and spent $800,000.

Jacobs unsuccessfully run in 2018 for the seat currently by Hispanic caucus member Rep. Mike Levin (D-Calif.) in a separate district, spending heavily for her bid.

That is a sore spot for California Hispanic Democrats, who say they often have to compete against better funded opponents in the party.

"As usual, it's big money, big muscle vs. name ID and a history of being of service to the community. That's the usual story of Latinos in politics, usually outspent and outgunned, but we make up for it with hard work, day in and day out," said Rep. Lou Correa Jose (Lou) Luis CorreaDozens of Democrats plan to vote remotely in a first for the House House Democrats push for virtual naturalization ceremonies in next coronavirus relief package Federal employees push for COVID-19 protections in 'dangerous' workplaces MORE (D-Calif.), who endorsed Gómez.

A super PAC founded by Jacobs's grandparents, Qualcomm co-founder Irwin Jacobs and his wife Joan, has independently spent nearly $1.4 million supporting Jacobs.

Gómez campaign have sought to turn the spending by Forward California into a campaign issue.

"I want it to be less expensive. I'm not the deciding factor in how much money one needs to raise. I know what my competition is willing to spend. We have seen it. When she ran in the 49th and how much money, money spent and pumped into that election, didn't win," Gómez told The Hill.

The Jacobs campaign, however, defended her fundraising ability.

"Sara is proud of the grassroots campaign we've built: raising hundreds of thousands of dollars from grassroots donors, knocking on tens of thousands of doors across the district, and earning the backing of a broad coalition of leaders," wrote Jacobs spokesman Andrew Godinich.

The disadvantage Gómez faces in fundraising is a reality that could make her more reliant on outside groups like Bold PAC as November approaches.

That reality could be risky for Gómez, as Democrats will likely invest more in districts that could fall to Republicans in November.

"Sara believes that if we want politics to be different, we have to do politics differently. That means not accepting any corporate PAC money, paying our staff a living wage, and paying our interns $15 an hour so that more young people have opportunities to be part of the political process. It also means not running a campaign against someone, but rather focusing on talking directly to voters about what we are running for," wrote Godinich.

Gómez has also sought to lean into a media report that Jacobs inflated aspects of her work experience during her 2018 primary run.

In 2018, the San Diego Union Tribune reported Jacobs had overstated the importance of her role at the State Department during the Obama administration.

Jacobs has defended her work in the State Department, while touting her understanding of how the federal government works and her policy experience. She has also heavily touted her work experience, including for non-profits.

Nonetheless, Latino organizations, while bemoaning the fact that intra-party fighting can get in the way of their goal of achieving representational parity for Hispanics, say they will back Gómez strongly and say they plan to continue hitting Jacobs over her financial power.

"This is a race that's a no-brainer for us in terms of increasing representation," said Mayra Macías, executive director of Latino Victory, a progressive Latino organization that's endorsed Gómez

"I can't say what [Jacobs'] family wants to do with their money, but it is not a good example of a democracy. If someone can buy their way in," said Macías.

"She's investing resources, her family's investing resources in enough PACs to support her. And that is the advantage she has, that she is able to outspend Georgette. If it looks like a duck if it sounds like a duck it's a duck," she added.