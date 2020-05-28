Former Romney strategist joins anti-Trump Lincoln Project

The Lincoln Project, an anti-Trump Republican super PAC, announced Thursday that it is welcoming Stuart Stevens, a former strategist for Sen. Mitt Romney Willard (Mitt) Mitt RomneyRomney defends Joe Scarborough, staffer's widower: 'Enough already' The Hill's Campaign Report: GOP beset by convention drama Loeffler runs ad tying Doug Collins to Pelosi, Sanders, Biden MORE’s (R-Utah) 2012 presidential campaign, to its team.

"When The Lincoln Project launched, the founding members warned of the danger presented by Donald Trump, and now the worst has happened: today there are over 100,000 American deaths, many of them preventable and unnecessary had a competent, mentally stable president been leading America," Stevens said in a statement.

"It's an honor to join The Lincoln Project, and I hope in some small way I might make a contribution to their efforts to restore honor and dignity to the White House,” he added.

When asked by The Washington Post if he could recruit Romney, who is more critical of President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump marks 'very sad milestone' of 100K coronavirus deaths DOJ: George Floyd death investigation a 'top priority' Lifting our voices — and votes MORE than the rest of his caucus, Stevens said: “No. Can’t imagine.”

In addition to Romney, Stevens worked on the presidential campaigns of Bob Dole and former President George W. Bush. He’s also worked on Senate and congressional campaigns, such as that of Sen. Chuck Grassley Charles (Chuck) Ernest GrassleyFrustration builds in key committee ahead of Graham subpoena vote Rosenstein to testify as part of Graham's Russia investigation probe Grassley: White House 'failed to address' if there was a 'good reason' for IG firings MORE (R-Iowa).

The Lincoln Project, led in part by George Conway George Thomas ConwayGeorge Conway group lines up body bags in ad hitting Trump on coronavirus deaths Overnight Defense: Trump to withdraw US from Open Skies Treaty | Pentagon drops ban on recruits who had virus | FBI says Corpus Christi shooting terror-related Former CIA chief: Trump withdrawal from Open Skies Treaty 'is insane' MORE, the husband of White House adviser Kellyanne Conway Kellyanne Elizabeth ConwayKellyanne Conway: Trump's Twitter fact checks done by 'people who attack him all day long' George Conway group lines up body bags in ad hitting Trump on coronavirus deaths White House announces deal to cap insulin costs for seniors MORE, has run a slew of attack ads against Trump. The group has raised $2.5 million in this cycle.

On Tuesday the group released a new ad targeting Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic as the U.S. surpasses 100,000 deaths from the virus.