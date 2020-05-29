Biden campaign cancels fundraiser with Mueller prosecutor

The presidential campaign of former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden campaign cancels fundraiser with Mueller prosecutor Twitter joins Democrats to boost mail-in voting — here's why The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - George Floyd's death sparks protests, National Guard activation MORE has canceled a fundraiser with Andrew Weissmann, a former top prosecutor with Robert Mueller Robert (Bob) MuellerCNN's Toobin warns McCabe is in 'perilous condition' with emboldened Trump CNN anchor rips Trump over Stone while evoking Clinton-Lynch tarmac meeting The Hill's 12:30 Report: New Hampshire fallout MORE’s special counsel team that investigated Russia interference in the 2016 election, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The “Fireside chat” with Weissmann was scheduled for June 2 and was slated to be moderated by Anne Milgram, the former New Jersey attorney general.

The announcement of the event led some Republicans to say it was evidence of Weissmann’s political bias during the Russia investigation.

"As if we didn’t already know, Andrew Weissmann’s politics are officially unmasked," former Trump White House press secretary Sean Spicer Sean Michael SpicerBiden campaign cancels fundraiser with Mueller prosecutor McEnany stamps her brand on White House press operation Flynn was guilty and the government could prove it MORE tweeted when the fundraiser was announced.

As if we didn’t already know, Andrew Weissmann’s politics are officially unmasked https://t.co/qW3CfTN8Ar — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) May 21, 2020

Tim Murtaugh, the communication director for Trump’s reelection campaign, told Fox News: “It’s no surprise that a guy who tried to take down the president through the sham impeachment would also help Joe Biden’s campaign. It doesn’t get any swampier than this: trying to stage a partisan coup against the president and then raising money for his political opponent.”

The Biden campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Weissmann, a longtime federal prosecutor, also has signed a deal with Random House to write a book.