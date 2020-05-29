Biden: Trump 'calling for violence against American citizens'

Former Vice President Joe BidenJoe BidenBiden campaign cancels fundraiser with Mueller prosecutor Twitter joins Democrats to boost mail-in voting — here's why The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - George Floyd's death sparks protests, National Guard activation MORE accused President TrumpDonald John TrumpMinneapolis erupts for third night, as protests spread, Trump vows retaliation Stocks open mixed ahead of Trump briefing on China The island that can save America MORE of calling for violence against Americans on Friday after he threatened to deploy the military and denounced "thugs" in Minneapolis amid protests over the death of George Floyd, with the president tweeting, “when the looting starts, the shooting starts.”
I will not lift the President’s tweet. I will not give him that amplification. But he is calling for violence against American citizens during a moment of pain for so many. I’m furious, and you should be too.— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 29, 2020
"The President did not glorify violence. He clearly condemned it," the White House said.
The President did not glorify violence. He clearly condemned it.@Jack and Twitter's biased, bad-faith "fact-checkers" have made it clear: Twitter is a publisher, not a platform. https://t.co/lTm3Pxxaqg— The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 29, 2020