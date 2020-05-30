Trump campaign launches Asian Pacific Americans coalition

President Trump Donald John TrumpMichael Flynn transcripts reveal plenty except crime or collusion 50 people arrested in Minneapolis as hundreds more National Guard troops deployed Missouri state lawmaker sparks backlash by tweeting 'looters deserve to be shot' MORE’s reelection campaign launched “Asian Pacific Americans for Trump” on Friday night as it seeks to boost its appeal to Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) voters ahead of the general election.

The campaign’s newest coalition will try to mobilize AAPI voters by touting what they say are Trump’s accomplishments while in office, including what had been a strong economy before the coronavirus pandemic.

"With the launch of this new coalition, we are broadening the President's outreach to the Asian Pacific American community and are forming connections with new voters across the country," said Lara Trump Lara Lea TrumpTrump campaign launches Asian Pacific Americans coalition Lara Trump: Twitter no longer 'a platform for free speech' Frustration builds in key committee ahead of Graham subpoena vote MORE, a senior adviser to the Trump campaign. "While President Trump works to unite all Americans to Keep America Great, Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump campaign launches Asian Pacific Americans coalition Biden: 'More than one African American woman' being considered for VP Liberal group asks Klobuchar to remove herself from VP consideration because of prosecutorial record MORE seeks to divide our diverse communities and undermine the values that make the United States the greatest country on earth."

ADVERTISEMENT

The move is the latest effort by the campaign to reach out to voters of color. While Asian voters went for Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonTrump campaign launches Asian Pacific Americans coalition Van Jones: A 'white, liberal Hillary Clinton supporter' can pose a greater threat to black Americans than the KKK Taylor Swift slams Trump tweet: 'You have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence?' MORE over Trump by a 65-27 margin in 2016, the president’s advisers hope that even marginal gains among AAPI voters and other demographics could help tilt the results in key swing states across the country.

The campaign appears set to hinge its outreach toward AAPI voters around the president’s economic efforts while in office.

"Throughout his time in office, President Trump has promoted the success of the Asian Pacific American community through tax cuts, regulatory reform, and protection from the coronavirus outbreak," said Treasury Secretary Elaine Chao Elaine Lan ChaoTrump campaign launches Asian Pacific Americans coalition Bottom line Democrats to probe Trump's replacement of top Transportation Dept. watchdog MORE. "President Trump has uplifted Americans of all backgrounds through his vision to rebuild our country, and I encourage every American to work to re-elect the President in November."

The coalition comes as the White House still plays defense on early remarks by Trump calling the coronavirus the “Chinese virus” and the “Wuhan virus” in reference to where the pandemic began, remarks that critics say were racist.