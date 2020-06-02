Biden wins Indiana primary

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenPresidents and 'presidents' Biden to blast Trump's church photo op in Philadelphia speech Rudy Giuliani calls on Cuomo to remove Bill de Blasio MORE won the Indiana primary Tuesday as he continues to march toward the Democratic presidential nomination.

Biden handily defeated Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersFive things to watch in Tuesday's primaries Nina Turner responds to Cornel West's remarks about George Floyd COVID-19 pandemic will shrink economy by trillion in next decade: CBO MORE (I-Vt.), who suspended his presidential bid earlier this year but will remain on upcoming primary ballots to rack up more delegates as he looks to influence the Democratic Party’s platform at its convention this summer. He has endorsed Biden.

With 12 percent of precincts reporting, Biden had won with 82 percent of the votes, compared to Sanders's 9 percent, according to the Associated Press.

The election took place amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has led to a surge in mailed-in ballots. It also took place as widespread protests after the death of George Floyd have convulsed the country.

Indiana will award 82 pledged delegates.