Biden wins DC primary

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenPresidents and 'presidents' Biden to blast Trump's church photo op in Philadelphia speech Rudy Giuliani calls on Cuomo to remove Bill de Blasio MORE won the Washington, D.C., primary Tuesday, the latest victory in his march toward the general election.

Biden won with 78 percent of the vote after 100 of the precincts had reported, according to the Associated Press. Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth WarrenGeorge Floyd's death ramps up the pressure on Biden for a black VP Judd Gregg: Biden — a path to the presidency, or not Vogue's Anna Wintour urges Biden to pick woman of color for VP MORE (D-Mass.) placed second with 12.1 percent of the vote, followed closely by Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersFive things to watch in Tuesday's primaries Nina Turner responds to Cornel West's remarks about George Floyd COVID-19 pandemic will shrink economy by trillion in next decade: CBO MORE (I-Vt.) with 10 percent of the vote.

The election took place amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has led to a surge in mailed-in ballots. It also took place as cities around the country, including D.C., have been hit by protests after the death of George Floyd under policy custody in Minneapolis.

D.C. imposed a 7 p.m. curfew on Tuesday following incidences of violence and vandalism, although most protests have been peaceful.

D.C. will award 20 pledged delegates.