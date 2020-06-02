Biden wins Maryland primary

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenPresidents and 'presidents' Biden to blast Trump's church photo op in Philadelphia speech Rudy Giuliani calls on Cuomo to remove Bill de Blasio MORE won Maryland's primary Tuesday, racking up his latest state win on his way to the Democratic presidential nomination.

Biden defeated Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersFive things to watch in Tuesday's primaries Nina Turner responds to Cornel West's remarks about George Floyd COVID-19 pandemic will shrink economy by trillion in next decade: CBO MORE (I-Vt.) in the contest. The Vermont senator dropped out of the presidential race in April, but has said he will remain on primary ballots to influence the Democratic Party's platform during the convention in August.

The Associated Press called the race with Biden leading Sanders by 85 percent to 5 percent with 5 percent of precincts reporting.

The election took place amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has led to a surge in mailed-in ballots. It also took place as cities around the country, including Baltimore, have been hit by protests after the death of George Floyd under policy custody in Minneapolis.

Maryland will award 96 pledged delegates.