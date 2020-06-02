Biden wins Pennsylvania primary

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenPresidents and 'presidents' Biden to blast Trump's church photo op in Philadelphia speech Rudy Giuliani calls on Cuomo to remove Bill de Blasio MORE won the Pennsylvania presidential primary Tuesday, securing a win in a state that is central to his path for victory in November.

Biden defeated Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersFive things to watch in Tuesday's primaries Nina Turner responds to Cornel West's remarks about George Floyd COVID-19 pandemic will shrink economy by trillion in next decade: CBO MORE (I-Vt.) in the Keystone State, which President Trump Donald John TrumpSessions accepts 'Fox News Sunday' invitation to debate, Tuberville declines Priest among those police cleared from St. John's Church patio for Trump visit Trump criticizes CNN on split-screen audio of Rose Garden address, protesters clashing with police MORE won in 2016. Sanders has already suspended his campaign and endorsed Biden, but will remain in primary ballots to rack up delegates ahead of the Democratic Party's convention this summer.

The Associated Press called the race with Biden leading Sanders by 84 percent to 14 percent, based on results from less than 1 percent of precincts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Biden, who is from Scranton, Penn., has centered his campaign pitch on his ability to win back Rust Belt states like Pennsylvania that flipped for Trump in 2016.

The election took place amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has led to a surge in mailed-in ballots. It also took place as cities around the country, including Philadelphia, have been hit by protests after the death of George Floyd under policy custody in Minneapolis.

Pennsylvania will award 186 pledged delegates.