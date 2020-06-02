Hoyer wins Maryland House primary

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer Steny Hamilton HoyerKey races to watch in Tuesday's primaries Overnight Defense: Democrats expand probe into State IG's firing | House schedules late June votes with defense bill on deck | New Navy secretary sworn in House scheduled to return for votes in late June MORE (D-Md.) won his primary race Tuesday, prevailing over four other Democrats on his way to a 21st term in Congress.

Hoyer won easily, leading with 72 percent of the vote after 9 percent of precincts had reported, according to the Associated Press. His closest rival, progressive Mckayla Wilkes, had received 18 percent of the vote.

His win Tuesday virtually assures his victory in November in the safe blue district. Hoyer won reelection in 2018 by over 43 points.

The Maryland Democrat has seen his profile rise amid clashes between the House Democrats and President Trump Donald John TrumpSessions accepts 'Fox News Sunday' invitation to debate, Tuberville declines Priest among those police cleared from St. John's Church patio for Trump visit Trump criticizes CNN on split-screen audio of Rose Garden address, protesters clashing with police MORE. The House impeached Trump earlier this year but the president was acquitted in the Senate.