Vogue's Anna Wintour urges Biden to pick woman of color for VP

Vogue’s longtime editor-in-chief Anna Wintour called for presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenDonald Trump and Joe Biden create different narratives for the election Poll: Biden widens lead over Trump to 10 points Biden: 'We are a nation in pain, but we must not allow this pain to destroy us' MORE to pick a woman of color as his running mate as soon as possible amid a wave of protests over the death of George Floyd.

“Vice President Biden has already spoken with feeling and empathy about the death of George Floyd, but he has to do more: assume the mantle of president in waiting, raise his voice, and become the national leader we so desperately need,” Wintour wrote in an op-ed published by Vogue on Sunday.

“He must surround himself with the best and the brightest minds who represent all of America—and that means he should choose a woman of color to be his vice president, and he should do it soon,” she added. “What an important symbol she will be for a country that is long and tragically overdue for new leadership.”

Without using President Trump Donald John TrumpDonald Trump and Joe Biden create different narratives for the election The hollowing out of the CDC Poll: Biden widens lead over Trump to 10 points MORE’s name, Wintour called the commander-in-chief a “disgraceful president who seems capable of only vile statements of hate, of stoking our divisions, and turning American against one another.”

But she said it is not enough to vote him out of office, she said all Americans need to reckon with the violence against black people in the U.S.

In addition to Floyd, Wintour cited the “appalling murders” or Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor.

“The need for change should fall especially on those of us who enjoy incredible privileges; we need to listen and learn and take action to ensure social justice and basic human rights for people of color in this country,” she said.

Floyd died last week in custody of Minneapolis police. A widely shared video of his arrest shows an office kneeling on him as Floyd says he can’t breathe. Four officers were fired and the ex-officer seen kneeling on Floyd was charged third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Taylor, a 26-year-old EMT, was fatally shot by police in plain clothes in her home in Louisville, Ky., in March.

Arbery was shot by two bystanders while running in his Brunswick, Ga., neighborhood. The killing occurred on Feb. 23, but the case was passed along by several prosecutors until a video of his death was released in May.

Biden has committed to choosing a woman running mate, but has not pledged to choose a woman of color.

Biden said last week during a digital fundraiser that he hopes to decide on a running mate by Aug., 1, about two weeks before the Democratic nominating convention. He said his campaign’s vice presidential committee has already interviewed contenders on the shortlist.

Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth WarrenThe Memo: Trump ratchets up Twitter turmoil Hillicon Valley: Twitter flags Trump tweet for 'glorifying violence' | Cruz calls for criminal investigation into Twitter over alleged sanctions violations | Senators urge FTC to investigate TikTok child privacy issues Warren condemns 'horrific' Trump tweet on Minneapolis protests, other senators chime in MORE (D-Mass.), Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisStates respond with force amid another night of protests Protesters knock down White House security barricades as tensions mount over Floyd's death The Memo: Trump ratchets up Twitter turmoil MORE (D-Calif.) and Amy Klobuchar Amy KlobucharLiberal group asks Klobuchar to remove herself from VP consideration because of prosecutorial record Klobuchar on defense as Floyd death puts spotlight on record Officer involved in George Floyd death charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter MORE (D-Minn.), former Georgia state Rep. Stacey Abrams (D) and Rep. Val Demings Valdez (Val) Venita Demings Sunday shows preview: Leaders weigh in as country erupts in protest over George Floyd death Biden: 'More than one African American woman' being considered for VP Rep. Demings, former police chief, urges review of police practices after death of George Floyd MORE (D-Fla.) are among those believed to be up for consideration for the spot on the ticket.