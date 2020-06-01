George Conway group targets Trump over 'blatant racism' in new ad

The Lincoln Project, an anti-Trump Republican super PAC, on Monday announced it will target President Trump Donald John TrumpDonald Trump and Joe Biden create different narratives for the election The hollowing out of the CDC Poll: Biden widens lead over Trump to 10 points MORE’s record on race relations in a new TV spot.

The group, co-founded by George Conway George Thomas ConwayFormer Romney strategist joins anti-Trump Lincoln Project George Conway group lines up body bags in ad hitting Trump on coronavirus deaths Overnight Defense: Trump to withdraw US from Open Skies Treaty | Pentagon drops ban on recruits who had virus | FBI says Corpus Christi shooting terror-related MORE, the high-profile Trump critic who is married to White House counselor Kellyanne Conway Kellyanne Elizabeth ConwayFormer Romney strategist joins anti-Trump Lincoln Project Kellyanne Conway on voting by mail in 2018 midterms: 'That's called an absentee ballot' Kellyanne Conway: Trump's Twitter fact checks done by 'people who attack him all day long' MORE, will make a $500,000 ad buy in Washington, D.C., as well as in battleground states such as Florida, Michigan and Wisconsin, CNN reported.

The one-minute spot, titled “Flag of Treason,” accuses Trump of turning a blind eye to use of Confederate iconography in support of him.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The men who followed this flag 150 years ago knew what it meant — treason against their country. The death of the United States,” the spot’s narrator says over images of the Confederate flag and numerous Confederate generals.

“America defeated the men who followed that flag. Those with honor surrendered and cast it aside forever. So why does it keep showing up today at events supporting Donald Trump?”

“President Trump’s co-opting of the Confederate Flag and relationships with known white nationalists like Stephen Miller Stephen MillerPence names new press secretary Pence press secretary returns to work after recovering from coronavirus Trump camp outraged over Jezebel article calling for Stephen Miller to get coronavirus MORE, Steve Bannon Stephen (Steve) Kevin Bannon Sunday shows preview: Leaders weigh in as country erupts in protest over George Floyd death Soured on Fox, Trump may be seeking new propaganda outlet The Memo: Fauci at odds with Trump on virus MORE and David Duke shows his true beliefs,” The Lincoln Project said in a statement.

“His blatant racism, dog whistles and disinterest in unifying the country, particularly in recent days following the death of George Floyd, show just how far he is willing to go to stoke fear, incite violence, and ensure the country descends into further chaos up to the election,” the group added.

The Lincoln Project previously caught the president’s ire with a spot titled “Mourning in America,” prompting Trump to launch a series of Twitter attacks against Republican strategists involved with the super PAC, including Steve Schmidt, Rick Wilson and George Conway.

Reed Galen, a member of the Lincoln Project’s advisory committee, told CNBC the group raised $1 million in a day after the tweets, which he said was a single-day record.