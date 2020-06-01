Trump slams Biden staff for donating bail money to protesters

President Trump Donald John TrumpDonald Trump and Joe Biden create different narratives for the election The hollowing out of the CDC Poll: Biden widens lead over Trump to 10 points MORE on Monday ripped members of presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenDonald Trump and Joe Biden create different narratives for the election Poll: Biden widens lead over Trump to 10 points Biden: 'We are a nation in pain, but we must not allow this pain to destroy us' MORE’s campaign for donating money to a fund that helps arrested protesters pay bail in Minnesota amid demonstrations over the police-involved death of George Floyd.

The president in a tweet accused the former vice president's staff of “working to get the anarchists out of jail.”

"Joe doesn’t know anything about it, he is clueless, but they will be the real power, not Joe," Trump added. "They will be calling the shots! Big tax increases for all, Plus!"

ADVERTISEMENT

Sleepy Joe Biden’s people are so Radical Left that they are working to get the Anarchists out of jail, and probably more. Joe doesn’t know anything about it, he is clueless, but they will be the real power, not Joe. They will be calling the shots! Big tax increases for all, Plus! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 1, 2020

Over the weekend, several Biden staffers went on Twitter to say that they would direct money to the Minnesota Freedom Fund, a group that opposes cash bail and is putting up money to help arrested protesters avoid imprisonment ahead of their trials.

A Reuters analysis found that 13 Biden campaign staffers had posted about their donations to the group.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Hill reached out to the Biden campaign on Monday morning for comment.

Minnesota officials announced on Sunday night that they arrested 150 people as part of an effort to enforce Gov. Tim Walz Timothy (Tim) James WalzOmar says some protestors 'felt terrorized by the presence of tanks,' National Guard Trump says National Guard should have been used in Minneapolis two days ago: 'No games' Military units placed on four-hour recall status to assist Minnesota authorities with protests MORE’s (D) curfew aimed at curbing protests that have erupted across the nation in response to Floyd's death.

Former Minneapolis policeman Derek Chauvin was arrested and charged in Floyd’s death after video emerged showing him restraining Floyd by kneeling on his neck.

Officials initially blamed outside agitators for the civil unrest in the state, but later walked back the remarks as arrest records revealed that many of the protesters live in Minnesota.