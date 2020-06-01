The Hill's Campaign Report: Biden addresses protests over George Floyd's death

Welcome to The Hill’s Campaign Report, your daily rundown on all the latest news in the 2020 presidential, Senate and House races. Did someone forward this to you? Click here to subscribe.

We’re Julia Manchester, Max Greenwood and Jonathan Easley. Here’s what we’re watching today on the campaign trail.

ADVERTISEMENT

LEADING THE DAY:

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenStopping Israel's annexation is a US national security interest Trump slams Biden staff for donating bail money to protesters At least 4,400 people arrested in connection with protests: report MORE met with members of the African American community in Delaware on Monday as the nation reels from the fallout over the death of George Floyd.

Biden told an audience at Bethel AME Church in Wilmington that he would be making a number of national speeches soon about the future and the direction of the country.

“I need help and advice as we go on as to what I should and shouldn’t be doing,” Biden said.

Biden also urged black voters to come out to vote to retake not only the White House but the Senate where Republicans are fighting to hold onto their majority.

“It’s not enough to win back the presidency. We have to win back the Senate," Biden said.

His comments came as nation grappled with the issue of race amid the fallout over Floyd’s, who died after a policeman kneeled on his neck in Minneapolis.

ADVERTISEMENT

Peaceful protests in Washington, D.C., and across the country were overshadowed by moments of violence throughout the weekend.

Biden said in a statement over the weekend that the protests were an appropriate response, but warned against further violence and the destruction of property.

“Protesting such brutality is right and necessary. It’s an utterly American response,” Biden said. “But burning down communities and needless destruction is not. Violence that endangers lives is not. Violence that guts and shutters businesses that serve the community is not.”

President Trump Donald John TrumpFauci says his meetings with Trump have 'dramatically decreased' McEnany criticizes DC mayor for not imposing earlier curfew amid protests Stopping Israel's annexation is a US national security interest MORE has also responded to the protests, but criticized state and local leaders across the country for not taking a tougher response during a call on Monday. The president said state and local officials had been “weak” in response to the demonstrations

Meanwhile, in Minneapolis on Monday, Floyd’s brother Terrence Floyd visited the location of where his brother died last week and urged the community to make their voice heard in elections.

“Let's do this another way,” Floyd said. "Stop thinking your voice don't matter, and vote."

—Julia Manchester





READ MORE:

Biden pledges to tackle institutional racism as president, by Julia.

Biden visits site of George Floyd protests in Wilmington, by Brandon Conradis.

Biden: 'We are a nation in pain, but we must not allow this pain to destroy us', By Kyle Balluck.

FROM THE TRAIL:

Conservatives are deeply divided over President Trump’s executive order directing the federal government to consider stripping some of the legal protections afforded to the social media platforms. Jonathan Easley reports.

Trump is set to resume in-person fundraising events as he tries to jump-start efforts to boost his White House campaign after a monthslong pause on many election activities due to the coronavirus outbreak. A campaign official confirmed to The Hill that the president is scheduled to host a June 11 fundraiser in Dallas and a June 13 outdoor event at his golf club in Bedminster, N.J. Approximately 25 people are expected to attend each event as the campaign tries to observe social distancing and other safety guidelines. Tal Axelrod reports.

FROM CONGRESS & THE STATES:

The deadline to file for Kansas’s Senate race passed on Monday without notice from Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Michael (Mike) Richard PompeoHouse, Senate panels to question ousted State Dept. inspector general on Wednesday: report National security adviser says foreign powers trying to exploit US race relations Britain and Europe need to step up their support for Hong Kong MORE, who has been floated as a promising choice for the Republican nomination in the state. President Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellThe Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - Trump tweets as tensions escalate across US This week: Senate reconvenes as protests roil nation amid pandemic For city parks: Pass the Great American Outdoors Act now MORE (R-Ky.) had pushed Pompeo to enter the race. Laura Kelly and Julia report.

The main group responsible for coordinating Republicans’ redistricting efforts has launched a new website aimed at sharing redistricting-related news and statistics in an effort to counter organizations like the Brennan Center for Justice that advocate for independent redistricting processes, The Hill’s Reid Wilson reports.

Seven states and the District of Columbia will hold primaries on Tuesday in the largest day for nominating contests since Super Tuesday on March 3. Julia breaks down some of the key races to watch.

Montana is heading towards a ferocious Senate fight between two popular politicians. The state’s Democratic governor, Steve Bullock Steve BullockThe Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - Trump tweets as tensions escalate across US Key races to watch in Tuesday's primaries Montana barrels toward blockbuster Senate fight MORE, is expected to clinch his party’s nomination to take on Sen. Steve Daines Steven (Steve) David DainesThe Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - Trump tweets as tensions escalate across US Key races to watch in Tuesday's primaries Montana barrels toward blockbuster Senate fight MORE (R) in November. Democrats say that puts Montana into play, giving them one more opportunity in their effort to recapture control of the Senate. But Daines won’t be an easy target. He has far more cash on hand and the benefit of being a Republican in Montana in a presidential election year. Tal reports.

ADVERTISEMENT

PERSPECTIVES:

Brad Bannon: “George Floyd’s death ramps up the pressure on Biden for a black VP”

Douglas SchoenDouglas SchoenSunday shows - Focus shifts to Judiciary impeachment hearing Bloomberg pollster: Candidate's campaign will focus on climate change, guns, education and income inequality Ukraine scandal shows that foreign influence is a bipartisan affair MORE: “Donald Trump and Joe Biden create different narratives”

Albert Hunt: “Democratic fear across the campaign mark the election”





POLL WATCH:

Washington Post/ABC News - NATIONAL

ADVERTISEMENT

Biden: 53 percent

Trump: 43 percent







MARK YOUR CALENDARS:

(Keep in mind these dates could change because of the outbreak.)

June 2:

District of Columbia primaries

Indiana primaries

Iowa primaries

Maryland primaries

Montana primaries

New Mexico primaries

Pennsylvania primaries

Rhode Island primaries

South Dakota primaries

June 9:

Georgia primaries

West Virginia primaries

June 23:

Kentucky primaries

July 7:

New Jersey primaries

Delaware primary

July 11:

Louisiana

July 14:

Alabama Republican Senate primary runoff

August 11:

Connecticut primary

August 17-20:

Democratic National Convention

August 24-27:

Republican National Convention





We’ll catch you tomorrow for the latest campaign news and updates.