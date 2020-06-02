Biden wins New Mexico primary

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenPresidents and 'presidents' Biden to blast Trump's church photo op in Philadelphia speech Rudy Giuliani calls on Cuomo to remove Bill de Blasio MORE won New Mexico's primary Tuesday as he continues on his path to the Democratic presidential nomination.

Biden defeated Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersFive things to watch in Tuesday's primaries Nina Turner responds to Cornel West's remarks about George Floyd COVID-19 pandemic will shrink economy by trillion in next decade: CBO MORE (I-Vt.), who dropped out of the presidential race in April but has opted to remain on primary ballots to rack up delegates ahead of the Democratic Party's convention in August. Sanders has endorsed Biden.

Biden led Sanders 76 percent to 13 percent with 26 percent of precincts reporting, according to The Associated Press.

The primary took place amid a surge in mail-in ballots as the coronavirus pandemic hits the country. Protests have also spread after the death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis.

New Mexico will award 34 pledged delegates.