Biden wins Rhode Island primary

Joe Biden Joe BidenPresidents and 'presidents' Biden to blast Trump's church photo op in Philadelphia speech Rudy Giuliani calls on Cuomo to remove Bill de Blasio MORE won Rhode Island's primary, adding one more state win as the former vice president continues on his path to the Democratic nomination.

Biden defeated Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersFive things to watch in Tuesday's primaries Nina Turner responds to Cornel West's remarks about George Floyd COVID-19 pandemic will shrink economy by trillion in next decade: CBO MORE (I-Vt.), who dropped out of the presidential race in April and endorsed the former vice president. However, Sanders will remain in primary ballots in a bid to rack up delegates ahead of the Democratic Party's convention in August.

With 27 percent of precincts reporting, Biden was winning with 64 percent of the vote, compared to Sanders's 28 percent, according to the Associated Press.

ADVERTISEMENT

The election took place as the coronavirus outbreak has led to a surge in mailed-in ballots. It is also taking place as protests hit states nationwide over the death of George Floyd under police custody in Minneapolis.

Rhode Island will award 26 pledged delegates.