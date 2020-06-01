Biden to deliver remarks in Philadelphia Tuesday on nationwide protests

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenStopping Israel's annexation is a US national security interest Trump slams Biden staff for donating bail money to protesters At least 4,400 people arrested in connection with protests: report MORE will deliver remarks in Philadelphia on Tuesday addressing the protests across the country sparked by George Floyd’s death.

Biden will speak in front of a pooled press on “the civil unrest facing communities across America” Tuesday morning, his campaign announced in a release Monday night.

The former vice president met with African American community leaders in Wilmington, Del., on Monday and said he would be making national speeches on the future and direction of the country.

“I need help and advice as we go on as to what I should and shouldn’t be doing,” he said.

During the meeting, Biden also called on black voters to support him and turn out to vote to retake the White House and the Senate and oust Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.).

The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee said in a statement over the weekend that protesting was a valid reaction to Floyd’s death, but he cautioned about further violence and destruction of property.

Biden's announcement came shortly after President Trump's Rose Garden address in which he said he was dispatching the military across Washington, D.C., in response to the Floyd protests.

The president also encouraged governors to “dominate” the streets with the National Guard, threatening to send in the military if they do not. It was not immediately clear under what authority Trump could send American troops to U.S. cities without governors' requests.

Floyd, a 46-year-old African American man, died after being detained by police in Minneapolis last week. Bystander video footage showed former officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck for about nine minutes as Floyd said he could not breathe and then became unresponsive.

Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter and has been fired from the police department.

Floyd's death sparked protests in cities across the country, with some turning violent over the weekend.