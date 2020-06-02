Biden wins South Dakota primary

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenPresidents and 'presidents' Biden to blast Trump's church photo op in Philadelphia speech Rudy Giuliani calls on Cuomo to remove Bill de Blasio MORE won South Dakota's primary on Tuesday, continuing his march to the Democratic presidential nomination.

Biden defeated Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersFive things to watch in Tuesday's primaries Nina Turner responds to Cornel West's remarks about George Floyd COVID-19 pandemic will shrink economy by trillion in next decade: CBO MORE (I-Vt.), who dropped out of the presidential race in April and endorsed the former vice president. Sanders, however, will remain in primary ballots to rack up delegates ahead of the Democratic Party convention in August.

Biden was leading with 87 percent to 13 percent, with 2 percent of precincts reporting, according to the Associated Press.

The primary took place amid a surge in mailed-in ballots as the coronavirus pandemic hits the country. Protests have also spread after the death of George Floyd under police custody in Minneapolis.

South Dakota will award 16 pledged delegates.