Biden wins Montana primary

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenPresidents and 'presidents' Biden to blast Trump's church photo op in Philadelphia speech Rudy Giuliani calls on Cuomo to remove Bill de Blasio MORE won Montana's primary on Tuesday as he continues his march to the Democratic presidential nomination.

Biden defeated Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersFive things to watch in Tuesday's primaries Nina Turner responds to Cornel West's remarks about George Floyd COVID-19 pandemic will shrink economy by trillion in next decade: CBO MORE (I-Vt.), who dropped out of the presidential race in April but remains on primary ballots to rack up delegates ahead of the Democratic Party's convention this summer. Sanders has endorsed Biden.

Biden was leading Sanders 81 percent to 10 percent with 5 percent of precincts reporting, according to The Associated Press.

The election took place amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has led to a surge in mail-in ballots. It also took place as widespread protests after the death of George Floyd have convulsed the country.

Montana will award 19 pledged delegates.