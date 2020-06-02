Biden leads Trump by 4 points in new CBS News poll

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenPresidents and 'presidents' Biden to blast Trump's church photo op in Philadelphia speech Rudy Giuliani calls on Cuomo to remove Bill de Blasio MORE leads President Trump Donald John TrumpSessions accepts 'Fox News Sunday' invitation to debate, Tuberville declines Priest among those police cleared from St. John's Church patio for Trump visit Trump criticizes CNN on split-screen audio of Rose Garden address, protesters clashing with police MORE by 4 points in the race for the White House, according to a new CBS News/YouGov poll released Tuesday.

The poll shows Biden with the support of 47 percent of likely voters surveyed, down slightly from 49 percent in a similar poll released last month. Trump’s support, meanwhile, remained stagnant at 43 percent.

The poll comes at a tumultuous time in the 2020 presidential race and Trump’s tenure in the White House.

The nation is still gripped by the coronavirus pandemic, which has now killed more than 100,000 people in America. At the same time, protests and civil unrest over racial injustice and police brutality have broken out across the country.

Roughly half of respondents to the CBS News poll — 49 percent — said they disapprove of Trump’s response to the protests, which began in Minneapolis last week after the death of 46-year-old George Floyd in police custody. About one third — 32 percent — said that they approve of the president’s response.

Trump has come under fire for his response to the protests, especially after law enforcement cleared protesters from Lafayette Square across the street from the White House on Monday night so that he could walk to a nearby church for a photo op.

A plurality of respondents — 42 percent — said that they haven’t heard enough from Biden to form an opinion on his response to the protests. The former vice president addressed the matter in a speech Tuesday, in which he sharply criticized Trump’s response to the protests in front of the White House and called for police reforms.

Most of those surveyed have already decided their preferred candidate for the White House.

Seventy-five percent said that they have already made up their minds on whom they will vote for in November, while another 19 percent said they “probably” won’t change their preference for president.

Only 1 percent of respondents said that they are likely to change their minds at some point before Election Day, according to the CBS News poll.

The CBS News/YouGov poll surveyed 2,071 U.S. residents from May 29-June 1. It has a margin of error of +/-2.6 percentage points.