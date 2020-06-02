Daines wins GOP Senate primary in Montana

Sen. Steve Daines Steven (Steve) David DainesFive things to watch in Tuesday's primaries The Hill's Campaign Report: Biden addresses protests over George Floyd's death The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - Trump tweets as tensions escalate across US MORE (R-Mont.) won Montana’s Republican Senate primary on Tuesday, paving the way for a high-profile contest against Gov. Steve Bullock Steve BullockFive things to watch in Tuesday's primaries The Hill's Campaign Report: Biden addresses protests over George Floyd's death The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - Trump tweets as tensions escalate across US MORE (D-Mont.) in November.

Daines defeated two other Republicans in the primary, and was winning 86 percent of the vote with 12 percent of precincts reporting.

The Cook Political Report rates the general election Senate race as “lean Republican,” but the race will likely not be a cakewalk for Daines, a first-term senator.

Bullock has showed his political strength in Montana before, winning a second term as governor even as President Trump won the state by 20 pants in the 2016 general election.

In terms of fundraising, Bullock raised $2.5 million over the past six weeks, while Daines raised $1.3 million in the same period. Bullock and Daines have raised a total of $5.8 million and $9.2 million, respectively, for their campaigns