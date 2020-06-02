Biden to attend George Floyd funeral, Floyd family attorney says

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenPresidents and 'presidents' Biden to blast Trump's church photo op in Philadelphia speech Rudy Giuliani calls on Cuomo to remove Bill de Blasio MORE is expected to attend George Floyd’s funeral in Houston, Texas, next week, an attorney for Floyd's family said.

Floyd family attorney Benjamin Crump said in an interview with political commentator Van Jones shared on Facebook that Biden is set to attend Floyd’s funeral next Tuesday.

A public viewing for Floyd will be held from noon to 6 p.m. local time on Monday at the Fountain of Praise church in Houston, USA Today reported. The funeral and burial will take place the following day.

A spokesperson for the Fort Bend Memorial Planning Center confirmed to USA Today that Biden is set to attend the funeral. Biden's campaign did not immediately respond to The Hill’s request for comment.

Due to safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic, guests at the public viewing will be required to wear masks and gloves, USA Today reported. Guests will also use fewer than 600 of the church’s 2,300 total seats in order to facilitate social distancing.

A separate memorial service will be held this week in Minneapolis, Minn., where Floyd died after an officer knelt on his neck until he was unresponsive.

The service will be held Thursday from 1-3 p.m at the North Central University in Minneapolis. Rev. Al Sharpton will deliver a eulogy, and Crump will also deliver a statement, USA Today reported. Floyd’s family members are also set to join the service.

Another service will be held Saturday in North Carolina, where Floyd was born. The service will be held at the Cape Fear Conference B Headquarters.

Biden opened remarks in Philadelphia on Tuesday by repeating Floyd’s final words captured on bystander video before his death.

“'I can’t breathe, I can’t breathe,'” Biden said. “George Floyd’s last words. But they didn’t die with him. They’re still being heard. They’re echoing across this nation.”

Biden called for lawmakers to take up legislation addressing police brutality, including bills outlawing chokeholds, limiting the transfer of “weapons of war” to police departments and creating a new oversight and accountability model for use of force within police departments.

Former boxing champion Floyd Mayweather will be covering the costs of Floyd’s funeral services. Leonard Ellerbe, who serves as CEO of Mayweather Promotions, the former boxer’s promotional firm, told ESPN that Floyd’s family accepted the boxer’s offer.