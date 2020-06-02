Greenfield wins Senate Democratic primary in Iowa

Theresa Greenfield won Iowa’s Democratic Senate primary on Tuesday, paving the way for a general election battle against first-term Sen. Joni Ernst Joni Kay ErnstFive things to watch in Tuesday's primaries Key races to watch in Tuesday's primaries The Hill's Coronavirus Report: National Portrait Gallery's Kim Sajet says this era rewiring people's relationship with culture, art; Trump's war with Twitter heats up MORE (R-Iowa).

Greenfield, a Des Moines-based real estate executive, defeated fellow Democratic candidates Michael Franken, Kimberly Graham and Eddie Mauro.

Greenfield has long been favored to win the nomination after garnering the support of the party’s establishment, including the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee.

She will now go on to face Ernst in what is expected to be a contested battle in the Hawkeye State. Ernst did not face a Republican challenger.

Polling in the race has not been frequent, but a survey released last month by the left-leaning firm Public Policy Polling showed Ernst leading Greenfield by just one point. The Cook Political Report rates the race as “lean Republican.”

Ernst raised $2.7 million in the first quarter of the year, while Greenfield raked in about $2.25 million. However, in the pre-primary reporting period between April 1 and May 13, Greenfield raked in roughly $1.5 million compared to Ernst’s $1.2 million. Ernst still leads in cash on hand, with about $7 million as of mid-May.