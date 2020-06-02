Republican Mark Ronchetti to face Rep. Ben Ray Lujan in New Mexico Senate race

New Mexico Republican Mark Ronchetti won New Mexico’s GOP Senate primary, setting up a battle with Rep. Ben Ray Lujan (D) in the race to replace retiring Sen. Tom Udall Thomas (Tom) Stewart UdallKey races to watch in Tuesday's primaries DHS watchdog to investigate COVID-19 cases in ICE detention facilities Hispanic Caucus makes major ad buy for New Mexico Democratic candidate for House MORE (D-N.M.).

Rochetti, a former television meteorologist, beat two Republican rivals, leading with 59 percent of the vote with 42 percent of precincts reporting, according to the Associated Press.

Lujan, who was elected to the House of Representatives in 2008, ran unopposed in the Democratic primary.

The Cook Political Report, a nonpartisan election handicapper, rates the race as “Likely” Democratic.