Iowa Republican Ashley Hinson wins House primary

Republican Ashley Hinson won the GOP primary in Iowa’s 1st Congressional District on Tuesday, setting up a key battle in one of the nation’s most closely-watched swing seats.
The Associated Press called the race after 10:30 p.m. EDT.
Hinson, a member of the state House, is set to face off against Rep. Abby FinkenauerAbby Lea FinkenauerGloves come off as Democrats fight for House seat in California The Hill's Campaign Report: Buzz builds around Warren for VP Gun control group rolls out House endorsements MORE (D), who flipped the seat with a 5-point victory in 2018.
The Cook Political Report rates the race as a “toss up.”
