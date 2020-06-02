Iowa Republican Ashley Hinson wins House primary

Republican Ashley Hinson won the GOP primary in Iowa’s 1st Congressional District on Tuesday, setting up a key battle in one of the nation’s most closely-watched swing seats.

The Associated Press called the race after 10:30 p.m. EDT.

Hinson, a member of the state House, is set to face off against Rep. Abby Finkenauer Abby Lea Finkenauer (D), who flipped the seat with a 5-point victory in 2018.

The Cook Political Report rates the race as a “toss up.”