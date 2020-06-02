Former Rep. David Young wins GOP primary in bid for old House seat

Former Rep. David Young David Edmund YoungTrump lends support to swing district Republicans Former 'Apprentice' contestant ranks Trump next to Mother Teresa on women's issues Churches are arming and training congregants in response to mass shootings: report MORE (R-Iowa) won the Republican primary in Iowa’s 3rd congressional district on Tuesday, setting him up a rematch in November against Rep. Cindy Axne Cindy AxneGun control group rolls out House endorsements House Democrats make initial ad buys in battleground states Trump lends support to swing district Republicans MORE (D-Iowa) who unseated him in 2018.

With just over half of precincts reporting, The Associated Press called the primary for Young, who bested retired U.S. Army Colonel Bill Schafer 71 percent to 29 percent.

Young was first elected to Congress in 2014. He lost his reelection bid to Axne in 2018, the same year that Democrats flipped dozens of Republican-held House seats and recaptured a majority in the chamber.

The Cook Political Report, a nonpartisan election handicapper, currently rates Axne’s reelection as a "tossup." President Trump Donald John TrumpSessions accepts 'Fox News Sunday' invitation to debate, Tuberville declines Priest among those police cleared from St. John's Church patio for Trump visit Trump criticizes CNN on split-screen audio of Rose Garden address, protesters clashing with police MORE won Iowa’s 3rd District in 2016 by a narrow 3.5-point margin.